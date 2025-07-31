The magic of HeyGen, as told by creators like you
Real people, real businesses, real magic. From leading-edge enterprises and solopreneurs to individual creators, discover the magic moments that happen when big ideas meet the power of HeyGen.
Watch the magic unfold
5x
Miro — increase in video creation
10–15
Workday — languages per video
< 1 day
Reid AI — to produce videos
Behind the magic: Stories that inspire
See how creators of every size use HeyGen to take video creation into their own hands, crafting unforgettable stories while cutting time and cost. No production crew or third-party vendor needed. Just an idea and a little bit of magic.
Start creating AI videos
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.