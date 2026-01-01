See how businesses like yours use Vimeo with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Employee onboarding and training libraries Produce engaging onboarding and training videos in HeyGen, tailored to each role or department. Instantly sync them to secure Vimeo folders where teams can access, manage, and track engagement in one place.

Product release notes and feature updates Use HeyGen to generate clear, branded video updates for every new product launch or feature. Share instantly via Vimeo embeds and monitor viewer metrics to understand reach and retention.

Personalized sales videos at scale Automate personalized outreach with HeyGen’s AI video creation tools, delivering tailored product demos for every lead. Host on Vimeo to leverage its in-depth analytics and see which prospects engage the most.

Customer education and multilingual how‑tos Create multilingual tutorials and product guides in HeyGen to support global audiences. Host them securely on Vimeo to control access, protect brand assets, and keep learning content organized.