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Vimeo + HeyGen

The HeyGen and Vimeo integration lets users seamlessly sync new videos from designated HeyGen folders directly to mapped Vimeo folders, with optional auto-sync for effortless content management.


Use Vimeo with HeyGen
Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
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Asana
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Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
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Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
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Hubspot
Linear
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Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
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n8n
Notion
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OpenClaw
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Plainly
PostHog
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Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
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viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom

Use cases

See how businesses like yours use Vimeo with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Get started with Vimeo

Employee onboarding and training libraries

Produce engaging onboarding and training videos in HeyGen, tailored to each role or department. Instantly sync them to secure Vimeo folders where teams can access, manage, and track engagement in one place.

Product release notes and feature updates

Use HeyGen to generate clear, branded video updates for every new product launch or feature. Share instantly via Vimeo embeds and monitor viewer metrics to understand reach and retention.

Personalized sales videos at scale

Automate personalized outreach with HeyGen’s AI video creation tools, delivering tailored product demos for every lead. Host on Vimeo to leverage its in-depth analytics and see which prospects engage the most.

Customer education and multilingual how‑tos

Create multilingual tutorials and product guides in HeyGen to support global audiences. Host them securely on Vimeo to control access, protect brand assets, and keep learning content organized.

Agency/client review and approvals

Generate creative concepts and explainer videos in HeyGen, then upload to Vimeo for streamlined feedback. Use team folders and role-based permissions to manage review cycles and approvals with clarity.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Get started for free
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