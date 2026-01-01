See how businesses like yours use Tolstoy with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Interactive sales funnels Use HeyGen’s AI avatars to guide viewers through personalized, interactive sales journeys in Tolstoy—qualifying leads, addressing objections, and routing them to the right product or rep based on their responses.

Customer onboarding and support Create choose-your-own-path onboarding experiences with HeyGen videos delivering step-by-step instructions, so customers can get the help they need without being overwhelmed by irrelevant information.