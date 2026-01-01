Repurpose.io + HeyGen
Repurpose.io is a content automation platform that helps creators and marketers automatically repurpose and distribute videos, podcasts, and live streams across multiple social media channels.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use Repurpose.io with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.
Multi-platform content distribution
Automatically publish AI-generated videos from HeyGen to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn using Repurpose.io to help ensure a consistent brand presence across channels.
Repurposing video scripts into bite-sized content
Turn longer AI videos into short-form clips or highlights and use Repurpose.io to distribute them widely—ideal for repackaging webinars, interviews, or educational content into bite-sized, shareable formats.
Automated social media video campaigns
Set up workflows where HeyGen videos are triggered by events or campaigns (like product launches or promotions), then automatically scheduled and distributed via Repurpose.io to maximize reach and engagement.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.