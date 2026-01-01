See how businesses like yours use Plainly with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Mass personalized marketing videos Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Plainly’s dynamic templates to generate hundreds or thousands of personalized video ads or email campaigns, tailored to each viewer’s name, location, or preferences.

Automated customer communication Use customer data to produce automated welcome messages, renewal reminders, or product updates, featuring HeyGen’s realistic avatars and Plainly’s customizable video formats.