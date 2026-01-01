Pabbly + HeyGen
Pabbly is an automation and integration platform that helps businesses connect apps, automate workflows, and manage marketing, billing, and forms without any coding.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use Pabbly with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.
Automated lead follow-up videos
Trigger personalized AI video messages from HeyGen when a new lead is captured through forms, CRMs, or email signups connected via Pabbly—boosting engagement and conversions.
Customer onboarding and engagement
Automatically send custom onboarding or welcome videos after a purchase or signup, using Pabbly to track the event and HeyGen to generate human-like, scalable AI video content.
Event-driven video campaigns
Use Pabbly to monitor user actions like webinar registrations, form submissions, or plan upgrades, and trigger targeted HeyGen videos to inform, educate, or upsell at the right moment.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.