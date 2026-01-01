Say hello to Avatar V, our most lifelike avatar yet. Create yours for free
HeyGen
Integration partner

Pabbly + HeyGen

Pabbly is an automation and integration platform that helps businesses connect apps, automate workflows, and manage marketing, billing, and forms without any coding.

Use Pabbly with HeyGen
Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom

Use cases

See how businesses like yours use Pabbly with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Get started with Pabbly

Automated lead follow-up videos

Trigger personalized AI video messages from HeyGen when a new lead is captured through forms, CRMs, or email signups connected via Pabbly—boosting engagement and conversions.

Customer onboarding and engagement

Automatically send custom onboarding or welcome videos after a purchase or signup, using Pabbly to track the event and HeyGen to generate human-like, scalable AI video content.

Event-driven video campaigns

Use Pabbly to monitor user actions like webinar registrations, form submissions, or plan upgrades, and trigger targeted HeyGen videos to inform, educate, or upsell at the right moment.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Get started for free
CTA background