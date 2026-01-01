See how businesses like yours use MindStamp with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Interactive training and onboarding videos Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Mindstamp’s interactive features like quizzes, prompts, and branching logic to create engaging, trackable training content that improves learner retention.

Lead qualification and personalized sales videos Use HeyGen to generate personalized video pitches, then embed clickable CTAs, contact forms, or questions in Mindstamp to qualify leads and guide them through the sales funnel in real time.