HeyGen x Clay
Clay knows everything about your prospect. HeyGen turns that intelligence into a personalized video. Together, they replace generic cold outreach with something prospects actually respond to.
Data-powered personal video at scale
The old outreach playbook — build a list, write a template, blast it out — is broken. Buyers can spot something generic from a mile away. The HeyGen × Clay integration fixes this at the root.
Clay enriches every prospect with the context that makes personalization real: their company's recent funding, the tech stack they use, the role they just posted for, the pain point most relevant to their industry. HeyGen uses that data to generate a unique avatar video for each prospect with their name spoken aloud, their company referenced by context, and a message that lands because it's actually about them. Every video feels like it was recorded just for them. None of them were.
“Any field Clay surfaces can become a variable in your HeyGen script.”
Build and enrich your prospect table in Clay
Import your leads or build a list using Clay's ICP filters and 150+ data sources. Run waterfall enrichment to pull funding signals, tech stacks, and hiring intent.
Add HeyGen as an enrichment action
In your Clay table, click Add enrichment and search for HeyGen. Connect your account using your API key. Choose either Create Avatar Video or Generate Video from Template.
Build your personalized script template
Create a script text field in your table. Use Clay's enriched columns as dynamic variables — referencing first name, company news, funding round, or any other field.
Run, collect links, and deploy for outreach
Run the HeyGen enrichment across your table. Video links are written back automatically. Export those links into your email sequences, CRM, or outreach platform.
From list to delivered video
Clay handles the data intelligence. HeyGen handles the video production. You configure the workflow once and it runs for every prospect.
Build your list
Import leads or build from scratch using ICP filters across 150+ sources.
Enrich with signals
Waterfall enrichment pulls funding data, tech stack, and intent signals.
Build the script
Use enriched fields to generate a personalized video script template.
Generate video
HeyGen renders a unique avatar video for each row using the script and your avatar.
Send the link
A shareable video link is written back to your Clay table, ready for outreach.
What GTM teams create
From cold outbound that books more meetings to ABM campaigns that win enterprise logos.
Personalized cold outreach
Replace the generic cold email with a 30-second video that references the prospect's recent funding, hiring activity, or tech stack.
ABM campaigns at scale
Build a target account list, enrich it with firmographic signals, and generate tailored HeyGen videos for each decision-maker.
Event and webinar follow-ups
After a prospect attends an event, trigger outreach with a personalized thank-you video using Clay’s event attendance data.
Post-demo re-engagement
Enrich stalled deals with fresh intent signals, then send a personalized HeyGen video recapping the demo and highlighting a relevant case study.
Multilingual global outreach
Use Clay to segment by region and language, then have HeyGen generate and translate personalized videos into 175+ languages.
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