Most video tools sit outside the design workflow entirely. You finish in Adobe Express, export, switch tools, import assets, rebuild context, and start over. HeyGen works as an add-on inside Express that’s accessible from the Add-ons panel while you’re designing.

Open the HeyGen panel in your Express project, choose an avatar, add a script, select a voice and language, and generate. The avatar video renders and drops directly onto your canvas as a movable, resizable element, ready to be combined with your brand typography, Firefly-generated images, stock assets, and motion effects. When you're done, download or share straight from Express.