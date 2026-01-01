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How The Weather Network delivers hyper-localized forecasts with AI avatars

INDUSTRY:Enterprise
DEPARTMENT:Localization
LOCATION:🌍 Oakville, Ontario
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Communicate important information quickly.

The Weather Network delivers weather information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to more than 40 million users a month across the various markets. Because the weather is location-based, The Weather Network needed a way to deliver more localised weather forecasts to every community.

To do that, The Weather Network created its first AI-assisted avatar using HeyGen. It doesn’t replace weather presenters on-air but enables them to use avatars in sponsored messages. With explicit consent from its meteorologists, the company can leverage AI to deliver hyper-local forecasts on a larger scale and provide an opportunity for communities and local economies to prepare for and respond to weather-related events.

“Companies in the weather media and information services sectors are ideally primed to take advantage of the extraordinary power of AI to better communicate life-saving information, tell entertaining stories, and help people make everyday decisions,” says Nana Banerjee, President and CEO of Pelmorex Corporation.

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