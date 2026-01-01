For Pedro Casanova, Founder and CEO of The KREN Group, video isn’t just another marketing channel. It’s how his real estate team builds relationships at scale.
After more than 18 years in real estate, Pedro understood the limits of traditional prospecting. Growing the business meant making more calls, knocking on more doors, or attending more networking events. Every new client required more time.
"The only way we can double or triple our business that way is by making more phone calls, meaning spending more hours," Pedro said.
Video offered a different model.
"This allowed me to take a 30-second video and get 80 hours of watch time on it. I didn't have to spend 80 hours talking," Pedro said.
Pedro had experimented with video since 2013 but never consistently. Recording himself was time-consuming and often became another task that slipped down the priority list.
"About a year ago, we made the decision that we were going to approach video with intention after the AI avatars started coming around," he said.
That decision led him to HeyGen.
Today, Pedro has built an AI-powered content engine that publishes educational videos every day, helping his team reach new audiences while spending only minutes creating each video.
Replacing manual production with an automated workflow
Before HeyGen, creating content depended on Pedro finding time to get on camera.
"I didn't want to record every single day," he said. "Sometimes you don't feel like getting a haircut. I don't feel like shaving that day."
Today, his workflow is almost entirely automated.
Each morning, Pedro reviews local news using Google Alerts and a local newspaper before feeding a story into a custom Claude workflow. Claude generates multiple hooks, captions, voiceover scripts, and image prompts before sending everything through Zapier into HeyGen to create the finished video.
"My input on an average video is 5 to 10 minutes," Pedro said. "When it's ready, HeyGen sends me an email. I go back in there for a few minutes, and once I'm happy with the output, I have a finished product."
After a quick review, the videos are automatically published across multiple social platforms. Pedro has also created AI avatars for multiple members of his team.
The workflow now rotates through fifteen different templates, allowing the team to publish fresh content every day without spending hours filming.
Grow your audience by educating instead of selling
The biggest shift wasn’t adopting AI. It was changing the content itself.
Rather than posting listing announcements, Pedro began creating educational videos about the local community, neighbourhoods, and real estate market.
"Before, we were posting 'We just sold this house. We just listed this house,' content that wasn’t getting a whole lot of engagement," Pedro said.
The results have been dramatic. During one 90-day period, the team's videos generated more than 2 million views.
Instagram grew from 2,124 followers to more than 11,700, while Facebook surpassed 6,000 followers.
More importantly, the audience is becoming customers.
"We've been able to generate over $120,000 in GCI. We have a pipeline of about another $200,000 to $300,000," he said.
One educational video alone generated more than 400,000 Instagram views, another 200,000 Facebook views, and 53 inbound leads.
Building relationships before the first conversation
For Pedro, the biggest advantage of AI is building trust before a client ever reaches out.
"When that stranger reaches out, it's not, 'I'm interviewing five agents.' They've already built the relationship, and they're calling to say, 'Help me buy a house. Help me sell my house,'" Pedro said.
"It's a completely different interaction because they see the value already. It's really the clone that's created that value," he said.
The team has also automated follow-ups, allowing new followers to receive newsletters and requested resources without manual intervention.
Pedro believes consistency matters much more than perfection.
"It's the consistency you're delivering every single day. That's what the algorithm likes," Pedro said.
His advice for other real estate professionals is straightforward.
"Make as much content as you can, even if you're not going to post it. That's how you learn," he said.
And above all:
"You’ve got to commit to not only learn the tool but also use it consistently. If you use it consistently, you’ll see a hockey-stick effect," he said.
For Pedro, HeyGen has transformed video from an occasional marketing task into a repeatable growth engine that helps his team educate buyers, build trust, and generate new business every day.