Get in touch with the right team, whether you need help from our support team or have press and media inquiries.
Email our support team with any technical questions or account-related issues.
For press coverage, interviews, or access to brand assets, please reach out to our media team.
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers appreciate most:
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.