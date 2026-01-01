Avatar video only feels believable if the person stays consistent over time. When the face drifts, the teeth change, the lip-sync slips, or the motion resets between clips, people notice straight away. This matters more for avatars than for many other AI video generation tasks because the viewer is watching a specific person speak, often at close range, for a long time.

In today’s AI video generation world, duration is still one of the most visible limitations. Many models and products expose generation as a fixed-length clip — a few seconds, with few systems able to generate more than a few minutes. For avatar products, that limit shows up directly in customer workflows. Customers want longer, consistent scenes/videos for training videos, sales demos, product walkthroughs, education, support, and agents that should keep talking until the task is done, and they also want fast preview to iterate on prompts, motion and script.

At HeyGen, that turned into three clear requirements:

Long-scene consistency. The avatar needs to preserve identity, lip-sync, expression and motion continuity not just for one short clip, but across many chunks of generated video. No fixed duration limit. A generation might be ten seconds, ten minutes, or an open-ended real-time session. Fast preview, realtime or faster-than-realtime generation. The system should start producing frames quickly and can even stream out the generated frames while inference is still running.

This post walks through the inference framework we built to meet those requirements.

The underlying model architecture

The framework is built around HeyGen's avatar video generation models — the Avatar IV and Avatar V families. At a high level, the model takes a reference image/video, driving audio, and optional text or scene conditioning, then generates a video of that avatar speaking with the right identity, expression, and motion.

The core generation model is a Diffusion Transformer, or DiT, trained with flow matching. Instead of compressing the person into a small identity embedding, the model conditions on rich reference tokens so it can preserve details that matter for avatars: face shape, teeth, skin texture, mouth movement, gesture style, and speaking rhythm.

The production inference path has three main stages:

Audio-to-video generation. A base DiT generates low-resolution video latents from the reference identity, audio features, and conditioning signals. This stage focuses on motion, lip-sync, and temporal coherence. Identity-aware super-resolution. A second model refines those latents into high-resolution output, with extra attention on regions where people are most sensitive to artifacts, especially the face and mouth. Streaming VAE decode. A VAE decoder converts high-resolution latents into RGB frames chunk by chunk, so frames can be emitted before the full video is complete.

To generate long videos, the system processes data in chunks. While the first chunk relies entirely on the static reference, subsequent chunks use boundary data from preceding segments. This allows the avatar to continue speaking naturally without resetting its posture or identity from scratch.

The streaming framework and pipeline loop

To accommodate chunk-based execution, the inference framework uses a modular, three-tier architecture that operates on localised windows of time, releasing resources immediately after a chunk is processed.

Module : A wrapper around a specific model and its checkpoint (e.g., A2V DiT, Super-Resolution DiT, VAE components, text/audio encoders).

: A wrapper around a specific model and its checkpoint (e.g., A2V DiT, Super-Resolution DiT, VAE components, text/audio encoders). Stage : A typed execution unit that coordinates one or more modules (e.g., context generation, super-resolution).

: A typed execution unit that coordinates one or more modules (e.g., context generation, super-resolution). Pipeline: The execution graph that connects stages, manages shared state, and coordinates streaming or batch execution modes.

The initialisation phase encodes the reference identity into latents once per request. The pipeline then executes a continuous loop across the remaining stages until the input audio stream is exhausted: