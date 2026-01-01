HeyGen x Zapier
Most teams treat video as a one-off task. With Zapier, HeyGen becomes a live part of your stack, generating personalized, Avatar-narrated videos automatically whenever something happens in your other apps.
HeyGen as a live part of your stack
Video creation has always been a manual, one-off process. The HeyGen × Zapier integration changes that. Connect HeyGen to any app in the Zapier ecosystem and video generation becomes an event-driven action that’s triggered automatically by what’s already happening in your business.
When a new lead lands in your CRM, HeyGen sends a personalized outreach video. When a form is submitted, HeyGen fires a thank-you video within seconds. When a row is added to a spreadsheet, HeyGen queues up a tailored training clip. No manual work. No delays. No bottleneck.
“When this happens in App A → HeyGen generates a video”
Log into Zapier and create a Zap
Go to zapier.com, click Create a Zap, and search for HeyGen. You’ll see it listed with all available triggers and actions ready to configure.
Set your trigger
Choose the app and event that should kick off video creation — a new CRM lead, a form submission, a spreadsheet row, a calendar event. Anything from Zapier’s library of 7,000+ apps.
Configure your HeyGen action
Select HeyGen as your action app and connect your account. Choose Create Video from Template, pick your saved template, and map your trigger data (names, companies, custom fields) into the script.
Add a delivery step and go live
Add a second action to retrieve the shareable video link once HeyGen finishes rendering, then route it wherever it needs to go (email, Slack, your CRM, or a Google Sheet log). Activate your Zap and it runs automatically from here.
What HeyGen can do inside Zapier
HeyGen works as both a trigger and an action in Zapier, giving you full control over when video creation starts and what happens after it finishes.
Avatar video success
Fires when a HeyGen video finishes processing and is ready to share.
New video event
Fires on any video status change. Customizable for your workflow needs.
Video translation success
Fires when a translated video is ready, enabling multilingual distribution workflows.
Create video from template
Generate a personalized avatar video using a saved HeyGen template and dynamic fields.
Translate a video
Send any HeyGen video through translation into 175+ languages and dialects with automatic lip-sync.
Get shareable link
Fetch a public link for a video to route into email, CRM, Slack, or any downstream app.
Create WebM Avatar video
Generate a transparent-background avatar clip for overlaying on visuals or web embeds.
Upload an asset
Push an image, video, or audio file into HeyGen for use in downstream video creation.
Which teams are automating
From sales outreach to global content localization, HeyGen and Zapier replace the manual video production process with event-driven workflows that run themselves.
Personalized sales outreach
When a new lead is added to HubSpot or a Google Sheet row is created, automatically generate a personalized avatar video and deliver it to the prospect’s inbox before your competitor does.
Event-triggered onboarding
A new customer signs up or a Typeform is submitted and Zapier triggers HeyGen to create a custom welcome or onboarding video within seconds, without a single human touch.
Automated video localization
Trigger multilingual video translation as soon as a new HeyGen video is completed, automatically generating versions in 175+ languages and dialects and routing them to the right regional channels.
Content distribution pipelines
When a HeyGen video finishes rendering, automatically upload it to Google Drive, log it in a tracking sheet, and post the shareable link to Slack, all without manual handoffs.
Scalable training delivery
Generate avatar-narrated training videos from FAQ records or course content data in Zapier Tables, and automatically enrol learners by pushing video links to your LMS or email platform.
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