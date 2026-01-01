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HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Zapier

Most teams treat video as a one-off task. With Zapier, HeyGen becomes a live part of your stack, generating personalized, Avatar-narrated videos automatically whenever something happens in your other apps.

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Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

HeyGen as a live part of your stack

Video creation has always been a manual, one-off process. The HeyGen × Zapier integration changes that. Connect HeyGen to any app in the Zapier ecosystem and video generation becomes an event-driven action that’s triggered automatically by what’s already happening in your business.

When a new lead lands in your CRM, HeyGen sends a personalized outreach video. When a form is submitted, HeyGen fires a thank-you video within seconds. When a row is added to a spreadsheet, HeyGen queues up a tailored training clip. No manual work. No delays. No bottleneck.

When this happens in App A → HeyGen generates a video

1

Log into Zapier and create a Zap

Go to zapier.com, click Create a Zap, and search for HeyGen. You’ll see it listed with all available triggers and actions ready to configure.

2

Set your trigger

Choose the app and event that should kick off video creation — a new CRM lead, a form submission, a spreadsheet row, a calendar event. Anything from Zapier’s library of 7,000+ apps.

3

Configure your HeyGen action

Select HeyGen as your action app and connect your account. Choose Create Video from Template, pick your saved template, and map your trigger data (names, companies, custom fields) into the script.

4

Add a delivery step and go live

Add a second action to retrieve the shareable video link once HeyGen finishes rendering, then route it wherever it needs to go (email, Slack, your CRM, or a Google Sheet log). Activate your Zap and it runs automatically from here.

Triggers & actions

What HeyGen can do inside Zapier

HeyGen works as both a trigger and an action in Zapier, giving you full control over when video creation starts and what happens after it finishes.

Trigger

Avatar video success

Fires when a HeyGen video finishes processing and is ready to share.

Trigger

New video event

Fires on any video status change. Customizable for your workflow needs.

Trigger

Video translation success

Fires when a translated video is ready, enabling multilingual distribution workflows.

Action

Create video from template

Generate a personalized avatar video using a saved HeyGen template and dynamic fields.

Action

Translate a video

Send any HeyGen video through translation into 175+ languages and dialects with automatic lip-sync.

Action

Get shareable link

Fetch a public link for a video to route into email, CRM, Slack, or any downstream app.

Action

Create WebM Avatar video

Generate a transparent-background avatar clip for overlaying on visuals or web embeds.

Action

Upload an asset

Push an image, video, or audio file into HeyGen for use in downstream video creation.

Use cases

Which teams are automating

From sales outreach to global content localization, HeyGen and Zapier replace the manual video production process with event-driven workflows that run themselves.

Personalized sales outreach

Personalized sales outreach

When a new lead is added to HubSpot or a Google Sheet row is created, automatically generate a personalized avatar video and deliver it to the prospect’s inbox before your competitor does.

Event-triggered onboarding

Event-triggered onboarding

A new customer signs up or a Typeform is submitted and Zapier triggers HeyGen to create a custom welcome or onboarding video within seconds, without a single human touch.

Automated video localization

Automated video localization

Trigger multilingual video translation as soon as a new HeyGen video is completed, automatically generating versions in 175+ languages and dialects and routing them to the right regional channels.

Content distribution pipelines

Content distribution pipelines

When a HeyGen video finishes rendering, automatically upload it to Google Drive, log it in a tracking sheet, and post the shareable link to Slack, all without manual handoffs.

Scalable training delivery

Scalable training delivery

Generate avatar-narrated training videos from FAQ records or course content data in Zapier Tables, and automatically enrol learners by pushing video links to your LMS or email platform.

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