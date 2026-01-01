Trupeer x HeyGen

Most product video workflows fail at one of two moments: when the recording looks too rough to use, or when a polished-but-voiceless walkthrough still feels cold and impersonal. Trupeer and HeyGen solve those two moments back to back.



Record your screen walkthrough in Trupeer's Chrome extension. Speak naturally and don't worry about mistakes. Trupeer cleans the script, applies visual effects, and structures your content. Then connect HeyGen: select an avatar, choose a language, and Trupeer's processed video becomes an avatar-narrated, studio-quality product video ready to share, embed, or localize.