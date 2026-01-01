Trupeer x HeyGen
A raw screen recording captures what you did. Trupeer polishes how it looks. HeyGen puts a lifelike presenter in front of it. Together they turn a rough walkthrough into a studio-quality product video without a camera.
Record once, refine it, and put a face on it
Most product video workflows fail at one of two moments: when the recording looks too rough to use, or when a polished-but-voiceless walkthrough still feels cold and impersonal. Trupeer and HeyGen solve those two moments back to back.
Record your screen walkthrough in Trupeer's Chrome extension. Speak naturally and don't worry about mistakes. Trupeer cleans the script, applies visual effects, and structures your content. Then connect HeyGen: select an avatar, choose a language, and Trupeer's processed video becomes an avatar-narrated, studio-quality product video ready to share, embed, or localize.
Create accounts on both platforms
Sign up at trupeer.ai and heygen.com. You'll need a HeyGen paid plan to generate avatar videos. Trupeer has a free tier to get started with screen recording and video polishing.
Add your HeyGen API key in Trupeer
In Trupeer, go to Integrations → Avatar Integration and paste your HeyGen API key from your HeyGen dashboard under Settings → API. Your HeyGen avatars will be available immediately inside Trupeer's editor.
Record and polish your video in Trupeer
Install Trupeer's Chrome extension, record your screen walkthrough, and let Trupeer process it, cleaning up the script and automatically adding zooms, highlights, and captions. Review and make any edits you need.
Select a HeyGen avatar and generate
Inside Trupeer's avatar settings, choose your HeyGen avatar and preferred language. Trupeer passes the polished script and recording to HeyGen, which renders the finished avatar-narrated video.
What product and training teams create
Any time a screen recording needs to feel human (a demo, a tutorial, an onboarding walkthrough), Trupeer and HeyGen create the finished result together.
Product demos at scale
Record a product walkthrough once in Trupeer, swap in a HeyGen avatar presenter, and produce personalized versions for different audiences or regions without having to re-record anything.
Software training and onboarding
Turn any internal process or tool walkthrough into a polished training video with an avatar narrator. Consistent delivery every time, without having to schedule the subject-matter expert for every cohort.
Multilingual product content
Record once in English. Trupeer handles captions and structure. HeyGen re-narrates with an avatar in 175+ languages and dialects, turning global content localization into a workflow, not a full production project.
Customer success and support
Create avatar-narrated how-to videos for common support queries that are polished enough to reduce tickets, personal enough to feel like a real answer, and available 24/7 without a live team.
Sales prospecting and outreach
Record a product walkthrough tailored to a prospect's use case in Trupeer, then generate a HeyGen avatar version that feels like a personalized demo at the scale of your entire pipeline.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.