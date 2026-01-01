HeyGen x Slack
Your team already lives in Slack. Now HeyGen does too. Generate avatar-narrated videos without leaving your workspace, from any channel, DM, or slash command.
Generate videos without leaving Slack
Most video tools sit outside the tools your team actually use. By the time anyone opens them, the moment has passed. HeyGen is now a native Slack app installed once, available everywhere in your workspace.
@mention HeyGen in any channel or DM with a prompt, and a finished video is posted directly in the thread. Use the slash command for full control. Set up automated video notifications so completed HeyGen videos surface in the right channel the moment they’re ready. No manual sharing. No forwarding links.
“@HeyGen create a welcome video for new hires”
Add HeyGen to your Slack workspace
Click Add to Slack above and authorize HeyGen in your workspace. You'll need Slack admin permissions. The app installs in seconds and is immediately available to your whole team.
Connect your HeyGen account
After installing, link your HeyGen account to authenticate. If you don't have one, you can sign up for free at heygen.com. A paid plan unlocks full AI video generation and your digital twin.
Generate your first video
Go to any channel or DM and type @HeyGen followed by what you need. HeyGen will generate an avatar-narrated video and post it directly in the thread. It typically takes 2–5 minutes.
Set up channel notifications
Optionally configure HeyGen to post video-ready notifications to specific channels so your content team, sales floor, or L&D leads always know when new videos are available.
Three ways to create videos in Slack
Once HeyGen is installed in your workspace, your whole team gets three native ways to generate and receive videos. No app switching. No manual steps.
@mention in any channel
Tag @HeyGen in any channel or DM with a plain-language prompt. A finished video is generated and posted directly in the thread within minutes.
/heygen command
Use /heygen for full control. Specify avatar, language, tone, and script. Perfect for templated or repeatable video types your team uses on a regular basis.
Automated notifications
Connect HeyGen video events to Slack channels so your team is notified the moment a video finishes rendering, with a direct link ready to share or review.
How teams use it
From leadership updates that people actually watch to onboarding videos that greet new hires by name.
Executive announcements
Turn a Slack message into a CEO or head-of-product video announcement that lands in #announcements. Impossible to miss and more engaging than a wall of text.
New hire welcomes
When someone joins a channel, automatically generate and post a personalized welcome video using their name, helping every new team member feel seen from day one.
Sales win celebrations
When a deal closes in your CRM, fire a personalized avatar video into #sales-wins to celebrate the rep by name for a moment of recognition.
On-demand training clips
Let team members @mention HeyGen with a topic and get a short training or explainer video posted instantly. A self-serve knowledge base, built through conversation.
High-priority alert summaries
Convert urgent Slack messages into avatar-narrated video briefs for high-priority channels like #incidents or #security-alerts, ensuring critical information gets attention.
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