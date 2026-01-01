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HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Make

If your video automation needs branching logic, iterators, routers, and real conditional control, HeyGen on Make’s visual canvas is where you build it.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

HeyGen as a module inside your system

Other automation tools treat HeyGen as a destination—the last step in a simple chain. Make treats it as a component inside a living system. You can route data into HeyGen from any trigger, apply conditional logic to determine which video to make, run HeyGen across every row of a dataset using an Iterator, aggregate the results, and branch what happens next based on whether the video succeeded or failed.

That's the Make difference. Not just "when X happens, create a video." But "when X happens, check Y, if condition Z is met, iterate over records, create videos with different templates per segment, handle errors on branch A, and route completed links to branch B." A system, not a shortcut.

Trigger on a new HubSpot contact → generate a welcome video in HeyGen → send via Gmail

1

Open Make and create a new scenario

Log in at make.com and click Create a new scenario. On the canvas, click the + to add your first module and search for HeyGen.

2

Connect your HeyGen account

When prompted, click Add to create a new connection. Enter your HeyGen API key from your dashboard under Settings → API. The connection is saved and can be reused.

3

Build your scenario around the HeyGen module

Add a trigger (Google Sheets, Typeform, HubSpot, webhook), configure your HeyGen action module with mapped data fields, then add downstream steps using Make's Router and filter modules.

4

Test, debug, and activate

Click Run once to execute and watch each module fire in real time. Use Make's live debugger to inspect inputs and outputs. When everything looks right, toggle Active.

Modules

What HeyGen can do inside a scenario

HeyGen appears as a set of native Make modules — triggers, actions, and searches — each configurable with Make's data mapping and logic controls.

Trigger

Avatar video clone

Fires when a HeyGen video finishes rendering — success or failure — kicking off downstream routing and delivery steps.

Action

Create Avatar video

Generate a personalized video using a saved HeyGen template, inserting dynamic variables from your data source for each iteration.

Action

Create video from template

Create a hyper-realistic talking avatar video from a single photo with advanced AI-powered motion and expressions.

Action

Translate a video

Send any HeyGen video through translation into 175+ languages with lip-sync, as a post-generation step in any scenario branch.

Action

Generate Avatar IV video

Generate a complete avatar-narrated video from a script, avatar ID, and voice, with any dynamic data mapped from earlier modules.

Action

Upload asset

Push an image, video, or audio file to HeyGen storage from an earlier module, so it’s ready to use as input for downstream video generation.

Search

List available avatars

Retrieve all avatars in your HeyGen account dynamically. Useful for scenarios where you choose avatars conditionally.

Search

Retrieve video by ID

Fetch the status, URL, and metadata for a specific video. Used in polling loops or post-generation handoff steps.

Use cases

What builders use it for

Make's power users build video automation that scales, branches, and handles edge cases.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated HeyGen video

Bulk personalized videos

Use an Iterator to process every row in a Google Sheet, generate a unique HeyGen avatar video for each record, and route the finished links back to your CRM.

Play button icon for starting an AI-generated HeyGen video

Segment-based video routing

Use a Router to branch outreach by segment — enterprise accounts get one template, SMBs another — ensuring every segment gets a fitting video.

Play video icon

Automated localization

Generate a master video, then use Make's Iterator to pass it through HeyGen's Translate module for each target language.

Event-triggered video delivery

Event-triggered video delivery

Trigger a custom HeyGen video whenever a purchase is made, a webinar is attended, or a form is submitted.

Pipelines with error handling

Pipelines with error handling

Build error routes for every HeyGen module. If a video fails, automatically log it, send an alert via Slack, and queue a retry.

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