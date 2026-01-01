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HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x FlowShare

FlowShare captures every step of any process as you perform it. HeyGen turns that captured guide into a fully narrated AI avatar video. Together, they train your whole team without scripts, recording software, or manual editing.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Document a process, get a narrated video

The HeyGen integration lives inside FlowShare's Export menu, in the same place where you'd export a PDF or a Word document. There's no API to configure, no separate tool to open, and no content to prepare. Your flow is already there.

Once you've captured a guide in FlowShare, open the Export panel, select HeyGen, choose your avatar, voice, and language, and click generate. FlowShare sends the step content to HeyGen, which renders an avatar video with each step narrated in sequence. The finished video is returned to FlowShare, ready to share.

1

Open FlowShare settings and go to integrations

In FlowShare, open Settings and go to the Integrations tab. You'll find HeyGen listed. Click the HeyGen icon to start setup.

2

Connect your HeyGen account

Enter your HeyGen API key — available from heygen.com/settings/api — into the FlowShare HeyGen configuration panel. FlowShare will verify the connection and load your available avatars and voices. Your integration settings can be exported in an .fss settings file and shared with all team instances.

3

Capture a flow as you normally would

Record any process in FlowShare by going through it in any Windows application. When you're done, review the auto-generated step descriptions, edit where needed, and bulk blur any sensitive data. The step descriptions will become the HeyGen narration script — so make them clear and complete.

4

Export to HeyGen and get your video

Open the Export panel, select HeyGen, choose your avatar, voice, and language, and click Generate. FlowShare sends the step content to HeyGen, which renders the narrated avatar video and returns it to FlowShare. The video is now available alongside your other exports — ready to share, publish to the Portal, or push to your LMS.

Export formats

HeyGen node inputs and outputs

The HeyGen integration adds avatar video to FlowShare's existing export library. Your guide stays in FlowShare, ready to export in formats that fit the situation, including multiple at once.

PDF

Branded, printable guides for any process

PowerPoint

Slide-ready training decks with screenshots

Word

Editable manuals in DOCX format

HTML

Interactive demos for web embeds

PNG

Individual screenshots for each step

MP4

Simple screen-capture video export

SCORM / xAPI

LMS-compatible e-learning packages

HeyGen

AI avatar-narrated video from your workflow

Use cases

Who builds what with FlowShare and HeyGen

Anywhere a process guide would benefit from a presenter (ERP training, software rollouts, onboarding materials), HeyGen turns the written guide into a narrated video automatically.

ERP and SAP training videos

ERP and SAP training videos

FlowShare was built for complex software like SAP. Capture an ERP workflow — invoice posting, purchase orders, goods receipts — and generate a narrated HeyGen video that guides staff through every step without needing a trainer in the room.

Play button icon to start AI-generated video

Software and change management

When a new system goes live, document every key process in FlowShare and generate a HeyGen video library in hours — not weeks. Give every department a narrated walk-through of the processes that affect them, before day one.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated video

Employee onboarding at scale

HR and L&D teams can document every onboarding task — from payroll setup to expense filing — and generate narrated video guides for each one. New hires get a consistent, high-quality walkthrough regardless of who’s available to train them.

Close panel

Multilingual process documentation

FlowShare supports translation into multiple languages through its AutoTranslation add-on. Combine it with HeyGen's 175+ language voices to generate the same process guide as a narrated video in any language — from a single original flow capture.

Play button icon for starting an AI-generated HeyGen video

Customer and partner enablement

Software vendors and consultancies can document client-facing processes in FlowShare and deliver narrated HeyGen video tutorials alongside written guides — giving customers a richer onboarding experience without multiplying production time.

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