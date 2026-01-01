The HeyGen integration lives inside FlowShare's Export menu, in the same place where you'd export a PDF or a Word document. There's no API to configure, no separate tool to open, and no content to prepare. Your flow is already there.

Once you've captured a guide in FlowShare, open the Export panel, select HeyGen, choose your avatar, voice, and language, and click generate. FlowShare sends the step content to HeyGen, which renders an avatar video with each step narrated in sequence. The finished video is returned to FlowShare, ready to share.