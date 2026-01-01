ChatGPT x HeyGen
800 million people use ChatGPT to think, write, and plan. Until now, turning those conversations into video meant leaving. HeyGen changes that. The prompt is the production.
Where 800 million ideas become video
Every time someone finishes a script, a research thread, or a rough idea in ChatGPT, there's been a gap. A moment where you'd think: "I'd rather watch this than read it" and then have to open a different tool, rebuild context, and start over.
HeyGen's native ChatGPT app closes that gap entirely. Type /heygen in any conversation and describe what you need. Video Agent takes the context of your thread, builds a production plan, and generates a finished video complete with avatars, motion graphics, b-roll, and narration right inside the chat. Refine it conversationally until it's exactly right. No exports. No new tabs.
“Research the top 3 benefits of async video for remote teams, then /heygen turn it into a 60-second explainer.”
Find HeyGen in the ChatGPT app store
Open ChatGPT and go to the App Store. Search for HeyGen and click to open the app listing. You can also connect directly from your HeyGen dashboard under Integrations → ChatGPT.
Connect your HeyGen account
Click Add to ChatGPT and authorize HeyGen with your account. You'll need a free HeyGen account — sign up at heygen.com if you don't have one. Your custom avatars and voice settings carry over right away.
Activate HeyGen in any conversation
In any ChatGPT thread, type /heygen followed by your video description. HeyGen uses the full context of your conversation, so you don’t need to re-explain what you were working on. A production plan will appear for your review before rendering begins.
Watch, refine, and share
Your finished video renders and plays directly inside ChatGPT. Refine it conversationally — adjust length, swap visuals, change tone — all without leaving the chat. Click through to HeyGen for advanced edits, 4K export, or translation into 175+ languages.
Every conversation deserves a video
If you've ever finished a ChatGPT thread and thought, "I wish I could just send this as a video," that's exactly what this integration is for.
Idea-to-explainer
Research a topic in ChatGPT, then type /heygen to convert the entire thread into a polished explainer video. No copy-and-paste. No context switching.
Pitch and investor videos
Draft your pitch narrative in ChatGPT, then let Video Agent turn it into a professional avatar-led pitch video complete with motion graphics, data visualizations, and a strong CTA.
Training and tutorial content
Ask ChatGPT to outline a lesson, then generate a structured, avatar‑narrated training video from the same conversation into a complete lesson module in minutes.
Social media video ads
Prompt ChatGPT for scroll-stopping social copy, then use HeyGen to generate the video version—sized, scripted, and produced for TikTok, Instagram, or LinkedIn—without leaving the chat.
Product demos and updates
Draft a product update announcement in ChatGPT, then convert it to an avatar-led video for your customers, team, or stakeholders right from the thread you already wrote.
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