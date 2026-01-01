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HeyGen
Integration partner

ChatGPT x HeyGen

800 million people use ChatGPT to think, write, and plan. Until now, turning those conversations into video meant leaving. HeyGen changes that. The prompt is the production.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Where 800 million ideas become video

Every time someone finishes a script, a research thread, or a rough idea in ChatGPT, there's been a gap. A moment where you'd think: "I'd rather watch this than read it" and then have to open a different tool, rebuild context, and start over.

HeyGen's native ChatGPT app closes that gap entirely. Type /heygen in any conversation and describe what you need. Video Agent takes the context of your thread, builds a production plan, and generates a finished video complete with avatars, motion graphics, b-roll, and narration right inside the chat. Refine it conversationally until it's exactly right. No exports. No new tabs.

Research the top 3 benefits of async video for remote teams, then /heygen turn it into a 60-second explainer.

1

Find HeyGen in the ChatGPT app store

Open ChatGPT and go to the App Store. Search for HeyGen and click to open the app listing. You can also connect directly from your HeyGen dashboard under Integrations → ChatGPT.

2

Connect your HeyGen account

Click Add to ChatGPT and authorize HeyGen with your account. You'll need a free HeyGen account — sign up at heygen.com if you don't have one. Your custom avatars and voice settings carry over right away.

3

Activate HeyGen in any conversation

In any ChatGPT thread, type /heygen followed by your video description. HeyGen uses the full context of your conversation, so you don’t need to re-explain what you were working on. A production plan will appear for your review before rendering begins.

4

Watch, refine, and share

Your finished video renders and plays directly inside ChatGPT. Refine it conversationally — adjust length, swap visuals, change tone — all without leaving the chat. Click through to HeyGen for advanced edits, 4K export, or translation into 175+ languages.

Use cases

Every conversation deserves a video

If you've ever finished a ChatGPT thread and thought, "I wish I could just send this as a video," that's exactly what this integration is for.

Icon representing AI video generation

Idea-to-explainer

Research a topic in ChatGPT, then type /heygen to convert the entire thread into a polished explainer video. No copy-and-paste. No context switching.

Play icon representing starting an AI-generated video

Pitch and investor videos

Draft your pitch narrative in ChatGPT, then let Video Agent turn it into a professional avatar-led pitch video complete with motion graphics, data visualizations, and a strong CTA.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated video

Training and tutorial content

Ask ChatGPT to outline a lesson, then generate a structured, avatar‑narrated training video from the same conversation into a complete lesson module in minutes.

Plus icon indicating adding or expanding AI video generation options

Social media video ads

Prompt ChatGPT for scroll-stopping social copy, then use HeyGen to generate the video version—sized, scripted, and produced for TikTok, Instagram, or LinkedIn—without leaving the chat.

Play icon to start AI-generated video

Product demos and updates

Draft a product update announcement in ChatGPT, then convert it to an avatar-led video for your customers, team, or stakeholders right from the thread you already wrote.

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