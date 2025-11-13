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Favoured scales UGC content by 6x with HeyGen to unlock both quantity and quality

INDUSTRY:Agency
DEPARTMENT:Performance marketing
LOCATION:London, England
6xincrease in UGC ads
50different looks instantly
10-dayUGC production reduced to hours
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How do marketing agencies keep up with the new pace of digital advertising? For Favoured, a full-service performance marketing agency based in the UK, the answer lies in being boldly strategic and leveraging new tools to unlock results. With a suite of clients ranging from start-ups to legacy brands, like teapigs, Avon, and Kodak, Favoured provides expert digital marketing services with its highly specialized, fully integrated team.

They turned to HeyGen to scale content creation efforts, resulting in more rigorous creative testing and reduced creative fatigue for viewers. With HeyGen, Favoured has found a volume play that strikes the right balance between AI technology and human creativity to deliver best-in-class marketing campaigns for clients.

Combating creative fatigue and limited resources

Before HeyGen, Favoured faced two main bottlenecks: resource-intensive content creation and accelerating creative fatigue. Their high-touch workflow customized to each individual client delivered results but required extensive human resources. The traditional UGC production process, which involved pre-production setup and shipment of products, was time-consuming, not to mention restrictive with the number of actors they could film.

To maintain a competitive advantage, Favoured understands the strategic value of producing content at scale, as even winning creatives are up against audience fatigue. Andy Willers, Co-Founder at Favoured, explains: "If we have scaled spend on a platform, there are some platforms, like TikTok, where creatives simply fatigue faster. That means the more times a user has seen a creative, the worse a campaign performs." Refreshing UGC content became critical to maintaining campaign performance, creating never-ending demands that its manual process couldn’t efficiently meet.

"Before HeyGen, this process was much more manual, requiring more human resources to achieve the same output," said Andy. "You’d have to write a script, send it to a creator, ship the product, and wait 5 to 10 days for one UGC video."

They had turned to Runway for its video generation, but when George Gossland, UGC Director at Favoured, heard about HeyGen, he knew it would transform their workflows. Andy adds, "We had used other tools to try and do similar things in avatar creation, but HeyGen seemed to do it the best."

The more, the merrier with HeyGen’s avatar solution

Favoured now uses HeyGen’s AI avatar generation as a cornerstone of its rigorous creative testing strategy. “What HeyGen has allowed us to do is generate avatars for UGC ads very quickly, ultimately allowing us to test way more script variants,” explains Andy. With HeyGen, the agency has dramatically expanded its testing capabilities, scaling from 10–15 different UGC variants in a month to 50 to 100, enabling them to find the winning creative faster and ultimately improving the performance of their campaigns through increased testing and optimization.

“Eight months ago I could make about 20 videos in a day,” George said. “Today, I made 100 this morning.”

Andy added, “Now we can get an AI avatar to realistically read 20 scripts at a time and pass them straight to an editor. We can create so many more variants so much faster.”

The team places a high value on HeyGen’s realistic avatars. “With HeyGen, we have recorded the same person in multiple different contexts. Having the ability to change the shot or perspective for variation helps establish more realism for the consumer,” Andy adds. To maximize impact, Favoured integrates HeyGen with other AI tools—enhancing voiceovers with ElevenLabs, creating product images with Ideogram, and developing b-roll with Kling.

The numbers speak for themselves

HeyGen enables Favoured to double down on what it does best: deliver performance-focused marketing campaigns.

“HeyGen unlocks performance essentially at its most basic level,” Andy explains. “The more we can test, the more we can see what resonates with audiences, what generates a better click-through rate, what reduces cost-per-click—all of which has a knock-on effect on the other downstream metrics of any campaign.”

Efficiency gains couldn’t be more obvious. Previously, it would take someone 20 minutes to read ten different hooks. Now, Favoured can produce 50 different hooks almost instantly. For Favoured, performance is the foundation of their business model. Client satisfaction hinges on key performance indicators, like return on ad spend (ROAS) and cost of acquisition. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, they can achieve KPIs faster, scale campaign spend more effectively, and boost client satisfaction compared to traditional methods. In a digital landscape where standing out requires doing more, HeyGen has evolved into an indispensable tool in Favoured’s marketing approach.

Andy summed it up simply: “HeyGen has been a game changer. We can turn around a production-ready creative in a couple of hours, and it used to take weeks.”

“It’s honestly less stressful than filming real video. You can use 50 different creators and produce 100 pieces in a week without hiring anyone,” said George.

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