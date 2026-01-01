Transform any idea into a compelling video
Turn ideas into production-grade video with full creative control at every step.
Tell any story with the all-in-one AI video maker
Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.
Preview your video before it's made
Create complete videos from a script using text-to-video AI. Our AI video generator handles end-to-end editing and produces high-quality 1080p or 4K videos with voiceovers, visuals, and AI avatars, so you can create explainer, sales, onboarding, or YouTube content faster in multiple voices, languages, and styles.
- Preview before you render
- Scene-by-scene creative breakdown
- Refine through conversation
Edit everything after rendering
Every motion element stays editable after generation—text, position, colour, timing, layout. Make changes directly in AI Studio without regenerating the entire video. Small tweaks take seconds, not hours.
- Edit without re-rendering
- Changes in seconds
- Click any element to modify
Motion graphics + A-roll + B-roll in one video
Video Agent doesn't just generate talking heads. It produces motion graphics, visual overlays, explanatory animations, and B-roll footage as part of a cohesive narrative. Every element works together to tell your story.
- AI-generated presenter footage
- Built-in motion graphics
- Contextual B-roll included
Your brand, automatically applied
Define your visual identity once, and Video Agent keeps it consistent across every motion graphic, text overlay, and colour choice. Enjoy consistent typography, on-brand colour systems, and unified styling—without any manual effort.
- Set colours once
- Typography applied everywhere
- Consistent visual style
Direct your video like a creative partner
Create reaction videos, reviews, and talking avatars that look and sound natural. We help you produce authentic-feeling UGC that connects quickly with viewers, without relying on real video shoots, with optional AI face swap for fast personalisation at scale. Ideal for creators, brands, and marketers who need relatable content at scale.
- Clear, straightforward feedback
- Fast iteration
- Pinpoint specific changes
Meet HeyGen’s
Video Agent
Not a tool. Not a copilot. It's a creative agent doing the work for you.
The script is written
Your idea is turned into a clear, compelling story structured for impact.
Images are selected
Every scene is paired with visuals selected to match the tone and message.
Voice-over is added
The script is brought to life with natural, emotion-aware narration.
Edits and transitions
Pacing, cuts, and effects are designed to feel polished and dynamic.
Discover new ideas and make any video your own by swapping the script, avatar, and visuals.
Ethical AI video maker, built to protect your data
We believe ethical AI means putting user safety and data protection first. We embed privacy, transparency, and accountability into our technology and policies, ensuring your data is safeguarded at every step. That's why our infrastructure is certified to meet global security and compliance standards. By designing AI that respects user rights and prevents misuse, we make visual storytelling accessible, secure, and ethical for all.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is an AI Avatar?
An AI avatar is a hyper-realistic digital representation of a human created using artificial intelligence. These avatars can deliver human-like speech, facial expressions, and gestures, making them ideal for scalable video creation, virtual communication, and digital content. At HeyGen, our AI avatars are built with consented data from real actors and talent. We ensure ethical AI practices by compensating actors for each video generated with their likeness, combining cutting-edge generative AI with responsible content creation.
What is an AI avatar generator?
An AI avatar generator is a powerful tool that transforms text into lifelike video content using digital avatars. With HeyGen, you can instantly create studio-quality videos without the need for cameras, actors, or editing software.
Is there a free AI avatar generator?
Yes, HeyGen offers a free version for generating AI avatars, adding voice, and creating short videos. Premium plans unlock advanced features like HD and 4K rendering, customization, and commercial use.
Can I create a custom avatar of myself or a team member?
Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to create your own personalized AI avatar. Simply record a short calibration video using our guided process, and our AI will generate a lifelike digital version of you (or your team member) that speaks just like you. Create your digital twin now at HeyGen
What is the best AI avatar generator in 2025?
HeyGen is the best AI avatar generator because it’s very easy to use and creates realistic talking avatars quickly. You can turn text, images, or audio into videos in minutes. It supports more than 40 languages, so it’s great for marketing, training, or simply creating content that stands out.
How do I create an AI avatar video with HeyGen?
Getting started with HeyGen is fast and simple: Sign up for a free HeyGen account, choose a stock avatar or create your own custom avatar, write your script—our AI avatars will voice it with perfect lip-sync, customize your video with visuals, and export or publish your video.
Do HeyGen AI Avatars support multiple languages?
Yes, HeyGen avatars speak more than 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training, and customer engagement.
How realistic are HeyGen's AI avatars?
HeyGen's AI avatars are designed to be highly realistic, incorporating human-like expressions, gestures, and voice integration to create engaging, lifelike videos. Experience realism like never before with HeyGen
Can HeyGen avatars display emotions and gestures?
Yes. HeyGen avatars do more than speak. They also use natural facial expressions and gestures that match your script’s tone. This makes communication more engaging and helps your videos feel more authentic and human.
What customization options are available for HeyGen Avatars?
HeyGen offers extensive customization. With features like Look Packs, you can quickly switch between polished, playful, or quirky styles to fit your brand. You can also adjust outfits, tones, and voices so your avatar reflects exactly the personality you want to project.
Does HeyGen offer pre-made or industry-specific Avatars?
Yes. You can choose from over 100 ready-to-use stock avatars designed for business, education, marketing, and more. There are also industry-specific avatars tailored for healthcare, sales, and corporate training, giving you a professional option right away.
How does HeyGen save time compared with traditional video production?
With HeyGen, you can skip cameras, studios, and editing. Simply type your script, choose an avatar, and generate your video in minutes. This lets teams scale video creation quickly and cost-effectively for ads, training, and content marketing.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.