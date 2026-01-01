Veo 3.1 AI video generator by Google
Google DeepMind's most advanced AI video model, now on HeyGen. Turn text, images, or first and last frames into cinematic clips with native sound. Start generating in seconds, for free.
- High-fidelity motion
- Multi-shot continuity
- Custom prompts
What you can create with Veo 3.1
Veo 3.1 is an AI video model from Google DeepMind built for creators and teams. Turn text, images, and references into cinematic clips, control the first and last frame, and deliver production-ready video without leaving HeyGen.
Cinematic B-roll generation
Create high-quality AI b-roll for product launches, explainers, ads, tutorials, social videos, and brand campaigns. Veo 3.1 turns a simple prompt into polished motion shots with realistic lighting, dynamic camera movement, and native audio in the same pass.
Image to video
Bring static images to life with the Veo 3.1 image-to-video engine. Animate product shots, lifestyle photos, thumbnails, and brand visuals into production-ready video with natural motion, lighting changes, and cinematic depth.
Endless creative styles
Go from text to video in any style you can describe. Create product demos, founder videos, surreal visuals, lifestyle shots, educational explainers and cinematic ads from the same model, all in HeyGen.
Style locks travel with the character – same lighting, same outfit, same vibe – even when the camera and environment change.
First frame and last frame control
Define exactly where your video starts and where it ends with first-frame and last-frame prompting. Create clean transformations, before-and-after moments, product reveals, transitions, scene extensions and polished hero shots, with full control over the result.
How creators and brands use Veo 3.1
From product launches and brand cinematics to social ads and explainer videos, Veo 3.1 fits the way modern teams deliver video. Generate cinematic AI video with native sound for any channel, format or audience, all in one workflow inside HeyGen.
Social-first creative clips
Generate short-form videos built for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. Create hooks, transitions, visual metaphors, avatar scenes, and branded social media video without needing a full editing team.
Founder & brand videos
Turn announcements, product updates, thought leadership, and founder messages into cinematic founder videos using your AI digital twin. Add motion, environments, and B-roll that make every message feel high-end.
Educational & explainer videos
Make complex ideas easier to understand with visual examples, animated concepts, lifestyle scenes, and supporting B-roll. Ideal for courses, AI explainer videos, onboarding, training, and educational video content.
Product launch content
Create scroll-stopping product launch videos with cinematic product shots, feature demos, abstract visuals, and polished transitions. Designed for social posts, landing pages, ads, and product demo video campaigns.
Teams deliver faster with Veo 3.1
Hear from creators and brands who use Veo 3.1 to scale storytelling and deliver campaigns in hours.
Flexible pricing plans for every creator and team
HeyGen empowers 100,000+ businesses to create, localise, scale, and collaborate on video, no camera or crew needed. Recognised as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025, we make professional video creation easier than ever.
Free
$0/mo
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, like HeyGen’s AI video maker.
- 3 videos per month
- Videos up to 1 min
- Access to Avatar IV and Video Agent
- Standard video processing
- 500+ stock digital twins
- 1 custom digital twin
- 30+ languages
Creator
$29 / month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
- Videos up to 30 mins long
- 1080p video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Fast video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Voice cloning
- Advanced AI models (image & video)
- 175+ languages and dialects
- Credit rollovers
Pro
$49 / month
Built for advanced creators producing premium content at scale. Unlock flexible usage and export in stunning 4K video quality.
- Videos up to 30 mins
- 4K video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Faster video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Customisable monthly usage
- Edit & proofread translation script
Free
$0/mo
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, like HeyGen’s AI video maker.
- 3 videos per month
- Videos up to 1 min
- Access to Avatar IV and Video Agent
- Standard video processing
- 500+ stock digital twins
- 1 custom digital twin
- 30+ languages
Creator
$29 / month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
- Videos up to 30 mins long
- 1080p video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Fast video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Voice cloning
- Advanced AI models (image & video)
- 175+ languages and dialects
- Credit rollovers
Pro
$49 / month
Built for advanced creators producing premium content at scale. Unlock flexible usage and export in stunning 4K video quality.
- Videos up to 30 mins
- 4K video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Faster video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Customisable monthly usage
- Edit & proofread translation script
Business
$149 / month
Additional seats are $20/seat. Secure, scalable video creation for teams and businesses
- Videos up to 60 mins
- 4K video export
- Faster video processing
- 2x more concurrency than Pro plan
- 5 custom digital twins
- Scale your brand and centralise assets
- SAML/ SSO
- Centralised billing
- Flexible top-up or auto-reload credits
- Add team members for $20/seat/month
- Workspace collaboration
- Video draft commenting and editing
- Invites & team management
- Interactive video (quizzes, links, more)
- SCORM export
- LMS integrations
- Integrations with n8n, Make, Hubspot & Zapier
Enterprise
Contact sales
Studio-quality video creation tailored to your business needs.
- Flexible video generation
- No maximum video duration
- 4K video export
- Fast video processing
- Highest concurrency
- Multi-workspace control
- Proofreader seats for video localisation
- Centrally manage roles and access
- Enterprise-grade security and privacy
- SCIM user provisioning
- Team member MFA
- Commercial terms
- Priority customer support
- Dedicated customer success manager
- Tailored onboarding
- Enterprise community access
- Invoice billing
Frequently asked questions
What is Veo 3.1?
Veo 3.1 is Google DeepMind's most advanced AI video model. It turns text prompts, reference images, and first or last frame inputs into cinematic video clips with native sound, lifelike motion, and director-level camera control. On HeyGen, Veo 3.1 sits alongside your AI avatar and other video models in a single workflow.
Who created Veo 3.1?
Veo 3.1 was built by Google DeepMind, Google's AI research lab. It's the latest version of Google's flagship AI video generation model and a direct rival to OpenAI's Sora 2. HeyGen integrates Veo 3.1 directly so you can use it without managing a separate Google or Gemini account.
Is Veo 3.1 free to try?
Yes. You can try Veo 3.1 free on HeyGen with credits included in every account, no credit card needed to get started. Paid plans unlock higher resolutions, longer clips, more generations per month, and commercial rights without a watermark.
How do I use Veo 3.1 in HeyGen?
Sign in to HeyGen, open the video editor, and select Veo 3.1 from the model picker. Type a prompt, drop in a reference image, or set first and last frames to control your shot. Chain Veo 3.1 clips with your AI avatar, B-roll, voice, and music in the same project.
What’s the maximum video length with Veo 3.1?
Veo 3.1 generates clips of up to several seconds per generation, and you can extend scenes using first-frame and last-frame prompting or stitch multiple clips in the HeyGen editor. Maximum length per clip and total project length depend on your HeyGen plan.
Can Veo 3.1 generate audio and sound?
Yes. Veo 3.1 generates native audio in the same pass as video, including ambient sound, sound effects, and dialogue. That means no separate voice-over or audio editing step. On HeyGen, you can also layer in your own AI voice clone or upload custom audio when you want full control.
Can I use Veo 3.1 videos for commercial use?
Videos generated with Veo 3.1 on HeyGen can be used for commercial work, including ads, social posts, product launches and client deliverables, under your HeyGen plan's commercial licence. Free plan output has watermarks. Paid plans remove them and grant full commercial rights.
What aspect ratios does Veo 3.1 support?
Veo 3.1 generates in vertical, square, and horizontal aspect ratios including 16:9 and 9:16, so you can create for YouTube, TikTok, Reels, Shorts, LinkedIn, and landing pages from the same prompt without recropping.
Whatever you want to create, you can create it now
Start creating with Veo 3.1 and the rest of HeyGen's AI studio. No setup, no shoots — just open a tab and get going.