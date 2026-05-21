Seedance 2.0 AI Video Generator by ByteDance
ByteDance's most advanced video model, now on HeyGen. Turn text and images into smooth, multi-shot clips with realistic motion. Start generating in seconds, for free.
- High-fidelity motion
- Multi-shot continuity
- Custom prompts
What you can build with Seedance 2.0
Seedance 2.0 is an AI video model built for creators and teams. Turn text and images into cinematic clips, direct every shot, and deliver production-ready video without leaving HeyGen.
Cinematic avatar scenes
Use your AI digital twin in fully directed scenes with custom locations, wardrobe, lighting, gestures and camera movement. Seedance 2.0 keeps your likeness on-model across every cut, so each AI avatar video feels like the same person on the same shoot day.
AI-generated B-roll
Create cinematic cutaways, product visuals, social clips, transitions, and motion scenes from a simple written prompt. Seedance 2.0 works as an AI b-roll generator, turning text into ready-to-cut footage with no stock library required.
Stack shots into sequences and keep character, wardrobe and environment continuous across every cut.
Endless creative styles
Go from text to video in any style you can describe. Create product demos, founder videos, surreal visuals, lifestyle shots, educational explainers and cinematic ads from the same model, all in HeyGen.
Style locks travel with the character – same lighting, same outfit, same vibe – even when the camera and environment change.
Director-level prompting
Control the subject, scene, camera, lighting, movement, mood and pacing in one prompt. Seedance 2.0 understands camera language, so a slow dolly, Dutch angle or macro pull-back lands exactly how you describe it.
Captions are added automatically and resize correctly for vertical, square, and horizontal cuts.
How creators and brands use Seedance 2.0
From founder messages and product launches to explainer videos and short-form social, Seedance 2.0 fits the way modern teams ship video. Generate cinematic AI video for any channel, format or audience, all in one workflow inside HeyGen.
Social-first creative clips
Generate short-form videos built for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. Create hooks, transitions, visual metaphors, avatar scenes, and branded social media video without needing a full editing team.
Founder and brand videos
Turn announcements, product updates, thought leadership, and founder messages into cinematic founder videos using your AI digital twin. Add motion, environments, and B-roll that make every message feel high-end.
Educational & explainer videos
Make complex ideas easier to understand with visual examples, animated concepts, lifestyle scenes, and supporting B-roll. Ideal for courses, AI explainer videos, onboarding, training, and educational video content.
Product launch content
Create scroll-stopping product launch videos with cinematic product shots, feature demos, abstract visuals, and polished transitions. Designed for social posts, landing pages, ads, and product demo video campaigns.
Teams deliver faster with Seedance 2.0
Hear from creators and brands who use Seedance 2.0 to scale storytelling and launch campaigns in hours.
Flexible pricing plans for every creator and team
HeyGen empowers 100,000+ businesses to create, localise, scale, and collaborate on video, no camera or crew needed. Recognised as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025, we make professional video creation easier than ever.
Free
$0/mo
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, like HeyGen’s AI video maker.
- 3 videos per month
- Videos up to 1 min
- Access to Avatar IV and Video Agent
- Standard video processing
- 500+ stock digital twins
- 1 custom digital twin
- 30+ languages
Creator
$29 / month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
- Videos up to 30 mins long
- 1080p video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Fast video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Voice cloning
- Advanced AI models (image & video)
- 175+ languages and dialects
- Credit rollovers
Pro
$49 / month
Built for advanced creators producing premium content at scale. Unlock flexible usage and export in stunning 4K video quality.
- Videos up to 30 mins
- 4K video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Faster video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Customisable monthly usage
- Edit & proofread translation script
Free
$0/mo
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, like HeyGen’s AI video maker.
- 3 videos per month
- Videos up to 1 min
- Access to Avatar IV and Video Agent
- Standard video processing
- 500+ stock digital twins
- 1 custom digital twin
- 30+ languages
Creator
$29 / month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
- Videos up to 30 mins long
- 1080p video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Fast video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Voice cloning
- Advanced AI models (image & video)
- 175+ languages and dialects
- Credit rollovers
Pro
$49 / month
Built for advanced creators producing premium content at scale. Unlock flexible usage and export in stunning 4K video quality.
- Videos up to 30 mins
- 4K video export
- Extended Avatar IV video generation
- Faster video processing
- Unlimited photo Avatars
- Watermark removal
- Customisable monthly usage
- Edit & proofread translation script
Business
$149 / month
Additional seats are $20/seat. Secure, scalable video creation for teams and businesses
- Videos up to 60 mins
- 4K video export
- Faster video processing
- 2x more concurrency than Pro plan
- 5 custom digital twins
- Scale your brand and centralise assets
- SAML/ SSO
- Centralised billing
- Flexible top-up or auto-reload credits
- Add team members for $20/seat/month
- Workspace collaboration
- Video draft commenting and editing
- Invites & team management
- Interactive video (quizzes, links, more)
- SCORM export
- LMS integrations
- Integrations with n8n, Make, Hubspot & Zapier
Enterprise
Contact sales
Studio-quality video creation tailored to your business needs.
- Flexible video generation
- No maximum video duration
- 4K video export
- Fast video processing
- Highest concurrency
- Multi-workspace control
- Proofreader seats for video localisation
- Centrally manage roles and access
- Enterprise-grade security and privacy
- SCIM user provisioning
- Team member MFA
- Commercial terms
- Priority customer support
- Dedicated customer success manager
- Tailored onboarding
- Enterprise community access
- Invoice billing
Frequently asked questions
What is Seedance 2.0?
Seedance 2.0 is a cinematic AI video model from ByteDance that turns text and images into realistic, motion-rich video clips. It handles camera direction, character consistency, and complex scenes in a single generation. On HeyGen, you can use Seedance 2.0 alongside your AI digital twin and other models in one workflow.
What can I create with Seedance 2?
Seedance 2 generates cinematic, on-brand video from text prompts, reference imagery and storyboards. Use it for ads, trailers, explainers, social edits and full-length scenes with consistent characters and camera direction.
Is Seedance 2.0 free to try?
Yes. You can try Seedance 2.0 free on HeyGen with credits included in every account, no credit card needed to get started. Once you’ve tested it, paid plans unlock higher resolutions, longer clips and more generations per month.
How do I use Seedance 2.0 in HeyGen?
Sign in to HeyGen, open the video editor, and select Seedance 2.0 from the model picker. Type a prompt or drop in a reference image, set your shot direction, and generate. You can chain Seedance 2.0 clips with your AI avatar, B-roll, voice, and music in the same project.
Does Seedance 2 support multiple aspect ratios?
Generate 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5 from the same prompt. Cuts come back ready for YouTube, TikTok, Reels, Shorts and paid social — no re-cropping.
Is the output safe for commercial use?
Videos generated with Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen can be used for commercial work, including ads, social posts, product launches and client deliverables, under your HeyGen plan's commercial licence. Free plan output has watermarks. Paid plans remove them and grant full commercial rights.
Can Seedance 2.0 generate lip-sync, voice, and music?
Yes. Seedance 2.0 supports synced lip movement, ambient sound, and on-brand music in the same generation, which means you don't need a separate voiceover or audio pass. On HeyGen, you can swap in your own AI voice clone or upload custom audio if you want full control.
How does Seedance 2.0 compare with Sora, Veo and Kling?
Seedance 2.0 holds its own against OpenAI's Sora, Google Veo, and Kling on visual quality and motion realism, and it leads on character consistency across cuts and native audio in the same pass. The bigger advantage with HeyGen is workflow. You get Seedance 2.0 plus avatars, voice, captions, and editing in one place, instead of stitching outputs across tools.
Whatever you want to create, you can create it now
Start creating with Seedance 2 and the rest of HeyGen's AI studio. No setup, no shoots — just open a tab and get going.