HeyGen x Superhuman
The HeyGen Agent turns Superhuman Go into a complete creative studio to generate professional-quality videos and audio files right in your browser, without leaving whatever you're working on.
Your browser, now a creative studio
The HeyGen Agent lives inside the Superhuman Go panel, the same sidebar you already use for AI assistance across the web. There's no new tool to open, no file to export, and no context to rebuild in a separate app.
Open Go from any page in Chrome or Edge, navigate to the HeyGen Agent in the Agent Store, type your script or describe what you want, and choose video or audio output. The agent renders using your HeyGen account, including your avatar, your voice, your credits, and delivers the finished file ready to share, embed, or send. The whole process happens in the browser you're already using.
Install Go from the Chrome or Edge extension store
Download the Superhuman Go extension from the Chrome Web Store or Microsoft Edge Add-ons. Sign in with your Superhuman account. Go will activate in your browser and be accessible from the extension toolbar on any web page.
Open the Agent Store and add the HeyGen Agent
Click the Superhuman Go icon in your browser toolbar to open the panel. Go to the Agent Store, find the HeyGen Agent, and click Add. The agent will appear in your Go panel straight away and will be available on every page from now on.
Connect your HeyGen account
On first use of the HeyGen Agent, you'll be prompted to sign in to your HeyGen account. Authenticate via OAuth. Your custom avatars, voice clones, and plan credits are immediately available inside the Go panel. No separate app, no API key, no extra billing.
Generate your first video or audio message
Open Go from any page, select the HeyGen Agent, choose Video or Audio, type your script, and click Generate. The finished file is ready to download or share without leaving the page you're on. For best results, set up a custom avatar and voice clone at heygen.com/avatar first.
What you create instead of writing a long email
Any time a video or audio message would land better than text (a project update, a client recap, an explainer), the HeyGen Agent is already in your browser, ready to make it.
Personalised outreach videos
While you're in your CRM or email, open Go and generate a 30-second HeyGen avatar video personalised to the prospect, including their name, company, and challenge. Send it before you close the tab.
Stakeholder updates
Instead of writing a long project status email, open the HeyGen Agent from whatever tool you're in, such as Notion, Linear, Google Docs, and generate a narrated video update for the people who need to be kept in the loop.
Messages for async teams
When video feels like too much, use the HeyGen Agent's audio output to send a voice message generated from a script, in your cloned voice. It could be a quick brief, a decision explainer, or a client update.
Client recaps and follow-ups
After a call, while you're still in the tool where you took notes, open Go and generate a narrated recap video for the client summarising decisions, next steps, and what you need from them.
Multilingual communication
Working with international clients or teams? Generate the video or audio message once, then use HeyGen's 175+ languages and dialects to produce it in their language from within the same Go session.
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