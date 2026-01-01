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HeyGen Ambassador Programme

The HeyGen Ambassador program is a selective, application-based opportunity for standout entrepreneurs, marketers, educators, and knowledge-based creators to become leaders in the future of AI-powered video creation.

Apply now
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Program overview

We’re inviting a select group of visionaries to become Ambassadors. You’ll be part of a circle of creative innovators reimagining how the world communicates. You’ll cultivate community, spark ideas, and help shape what comes next.

This is a rolling application. We'll review submissions on an ongoing basis and get back to you within 4-6 weeks.

What you’ll do

Host inspiring, real-world events

From AI video workshops to social networking events, bring together innovators in your community to explore the future of visual storytelling.

Champion HeyGen within your network

Help your peers, teams, and organisations discover practical ways to integrate AI video into their business, educational, and creative workflows.

What you’ll do

Lead vibrant local or virtual communities

Build local groups of creators, technologists, and storytellers who are keen to explore AI video together through regular meetups, online forums, or collaborative projects.

Create and share innovative content

Use HeyGen’s newest features to show what’s possible and inspire others to innovate, while sharing your feedback with the HeyGen product team.

Being an ambassador gave me not just new creative tools, but a platform to empower others and show how AI can make storytelling, education and entrepreneurship more accessible to everyone.”
Jacinta Kamemba, HeyGen Ambassador

Benefits

Professional recognition

Receive professional recognition with an official Ambassador badge to share on social media.

Leadership experience

CV-boosting leadership experience in AI video creation and community building.

Grants to sponsor

Apply for grants to support your AI video workshops and events.

HeyGen credits 

Be awarded complimentary HeyGen generative credits to create more videos.

Exclusive membership

Exclusive membership in a private Ambassador community for networking and support.

Opportunities to be featured

Opportunities to be featured in HeyGen across blogs, social media and newsletters.

Speaking opportunities

Invitations to attend or speak at exclusive HeyGen events, both online and in person.

Direct access to the HeyGen team

Get direct access to the HeyGen team

Provide product feedback

Opportunities to provide user feedback on products and features.

Apply now

We’re curating a small, high-impact group of Ambassadors. If you’re ready to become a leader in the AI video creation space, apply today. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, typically within 4 weeks of submission.

Apply now