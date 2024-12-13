HeyGen Biometric Information Privacy Notice

Effective as of 20th of June 2024

1. Introduction

HeyGen is an independent platform for creating synthetic media, allowing users to convert their text to video.

This Biometric Privacy Notice describes how HeyGen, Inc. (“HeyGen”, “our”, “we”, “us”) collects, uses, discloses, secures, retains biometric information when you use our services, including our retention schedule and guidelines for destroying biometric information. Please read this Biometric Information Privacy Notice carefully and ensure that you understand it.

By uploading a video to HeyGen, you consent to our collection, use, disclosure, retention and other processing of your biometric information as described in this Notice.

2. What is Biometric Information?

When we refer to “biometric information,” we mean information generated by measurements of your physical, behavioral, or biological characteristics that are used to identify you. Information like eye, hand, or face scans, fingerprints, or voiceprints may be considered biometric information if they are being used to identify you by technical means. As used in this Notice, “biometric information” includes “biometric identifier”, which means a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or scan of hand or face geometry.

3. What Biometric Information Do We Collect?

To create your avatar, we need to scan the video footage that you upload, and we may collect, process, and store information such as face geometry as a result. We use your videos and this information to provide and improve our products and services (including to train the AI models that power our services). We also use your videos and biometric information to verify your identity as part of the avatar creation process, to help us detect and prevent fraud and for other security and compliance purposes.

4. How Do We Disclose Biometric Information?

We only disclose biometric information as described in this Biometric Information Privacy Notice. We do not sell, lease, trade or otherwise disclose your biometric information for profit. However, we may disclose your biometric information to limited service providers and other vendors who help us provide our products and services.

5. Security and Retention

We store, transmit, and protect your biometric information using a reasonable standard of care that is at least as protective as the way we store, transmit, and protect other confidential information. Notwithstanding any security measures that we take, it is important to remember that the transmission of data via the Internet may not be completely secure, and we cannot guarantee that the collection, transmission and storage of data will always be secure.

We retain your biometric information as long as necessary or relevant to create and maintain your avatar and improve our products and services (as set out in Section 4 above) or for the maximum timeframe permitted under applicable law, whichever occurs first, unless legally required to keep it for a different period. At the end of the retention period, or upon your request, we will permanently destroy your biometric information.

For any questions regarding your biometric information, or to withdraw your consent, please contact us by email at [email protected]. Otherwise, for more information about how we process personal information, as well as your rights and choices regarding our data practices, please review our Privacy Policy.