白板 视频制作：创建引人入胜的解释视频
将您的想法通过直观的文本到视频的脚本转换成引人入胜的白板视频，非常适合市场营销和销售。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 让您能够创建专业的白板视频，提供直观的 AI 视频生成器用于制作引人入胜的动画解释视频。即使没有设计经验，也能轻松制作动态视觉效果。
增强学习内容.
Quickly produce dynamic educational courses and captivating explainer videos to engage a global audience and expand your reach.
高效培训与入职.
Improve knowledge retention and boost engagement for staff or customers using interactive and animated training materials created with AI.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我快速创建引人入胜的动画视频？
HeyGen 让您可以轻松创建视频，利用 AI 代言人和文字转视频功能。选择动态模板和场景，即使没有任何经验，也能快速制作出适合任何用途的吸引人的视觉效果。
HeyGen为解释视频提供了哪些定制选项？
HeyGen 提供广泛的自定义选项，以便您可以根据需要调整解释视频。您可以使用自己的标志和颜色进行个性化品牌塑造，从丰富的媒体库中选择，并调整不同平台的视频宽高比，确保您的动画视频完美符合您的愿景。
HeyGen是否利用人工智能生成动画内容？
是的，HeyGen 是一个先进的 AI 视频生成器，旨在简化视频创作过程。我们的平台利用 AI 化身和复杂的文本到视频功能，加上强大的配音生成技术，高效制作高质量的动画视频。
HeyGen是如何为各种视频项目提供创意控制的？
HeyGen提供了强大的工具来增强您的创造过程，让您能够创作出具有显著灵活性的视频。利用各种动态模板，整合自定义品牌，并从庞大的媒体库中选择，以实现任何项目的独特且引人入胜的视觉效果。