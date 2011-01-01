Telegram 群组视频制作，打造引人入胜的内容
利用 AI 视频生成器创建迷人的群体视频，将您的剧本转化为令人惊叹的视觉故事。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
即兴-原生视频创作
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 彻底改变了你为 Telegram 群组创建视频的方式。利用 AI 视频生成器，你可以轻松生成引人入胜的内容并制作视频。
吸引人的团队内容创作.
Quickly generate compelling videos and animated stickers to captivate your Telegram group members, fostering dynamic interactions and sharing.
增强培训与教育.
Leverage AI video generators to create educational content that significantly boosts engagement and retention within your Telegram learning groups.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何帮助编辑和创作专业视频的？
HeyGen 让用户能够利用先进的 AI 视频生成器高效地生成视频内容。我们的平台提供强大的视频编辑器功能，使用户能够轻松自定义场景、剪辑视频片段等，创造出符合专业标准的视频。
HeyGen能导出带有字幕和各种宽高比的视频吗？
是的，HeyGen提供全面的导出选项，包括能够从您的剧本自动生成字幕并导出的功能。您还可以调整视频的大小到不同的宽高比，确保您的内容适合任何平台。
HeyGen为视频制作提供了哪些类型的AI化身和自然语言处理能力？
HeyGen 利用先进的人工智能化身和自然语言处理技术，将文本转换成引人入胜的视频演示。我们的平台允许您从多样的视频模型选项中进行选择，用逼真的语音和表情赋予您的剧本生命。
HeyGen是否支持自定义品牌和丰富的媒体资源来创建视频？
当然。HeyGen集成了强大的品牌控制功能，允许您在每个视频创作中融入您的标志和品牌色彩。此外，丰富的媒体库和库存支持可用于使用高质量资产增强您的项目。