讲故事 视频制作器：创建引人入胜的动画视觉故事
使用我们易于操作的AI视频创作工具轻松创建令人惊叹的动画视频和视觉故事，该工具具备强大的从脚本到视频的文本转换功能。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 简化了引人入胜的视觉故事创作。我们的 AI 故事视频制作工具使用户能够轻松创建动态、高质量的视频，适用于任何叙述，让复杂的视频编辑变得简单。
人工智能驱动的历史故事讲述.
Vividly bring historical events to life with AI-powered video storytelling, creating engaging visual narratives that captivate and educate audiences.
吸引人的客户成功案例.
Transform customer testimonials into powerful visual stories using AI, effectively showcasing success and building trust with prospective clients.
常见问题
HeyGen如何能提升我的故事视频制作过程？
HeyGen 让您轻松创作引人入胜的视觉故事，将脚本转换成专业视频。作为一款先进的故事讲述视频制作工具，HeyGen 利用 AI 化身和文本到视频技术，高效地让您的叙事栩栩如生。
HeyGen能帮我从文本创建动画视频吗？
当然！HeyGen 是一个强大的 AI 视频创作工具，擅长直接从您的文本脚本生成动画视频。它创新的文本到视频功能和多样的模板让整个过程无缝且引人入胜。
是什么让HeyGen成为一个易于使用的视频创作工具？
HeyGen 设计为易于使用的视频创作工具，提供直观的在线视频编辑器，简化了整个生产工作流程。借助其预构建的模板和智能AI功能，您可以快速制作出高质量的视频，而无需复杂的编辑技巧。
HeyGen是如何支持社交媒体上的专业视觉故事的？
HeyGen 是一个理想的视频制作工具，专门为社交媒体平台打造专业的视觉故事。它提供了像徽标和颜色这样的基本品牌控制功能，以及宽高比调整，确保您的内容在所有渠道上看起来都是精致且一致的。