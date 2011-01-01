讲故事 视频制作器：创建引人入胜的动画视觉故事

使用我们易于操作的AI视频创作工具轻松创建令人惊叹的动画视频和视觉故事，该工具具备强大的从脚本到视频的文本转换功能。

为推出新产品的小企业主制作一个引人入胜的30秒视频，利用HeyGen这款强大的故事讲述视频制作工具。视觉风格应该是干净、现代且动画化的，辅以一个上扬和友好的旁白。利用文本到视频的脚本功能，快速将您的营销信息转化为专业的动画解释视频，确保您的观众能立即理解价值主张。
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

端到端视频生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

具有结构和意图构建

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

评论

讲故事视频制作者的工作方式

轻松地通过我们直观的平台制作引人入胜的视觉叙事，将您的想法转化为吸引观众的引人入胜的故事。

1
Step 1
创建您的叙事脚本
首先撰写你的故事剧本，然后利用文本到视频的脚本功能，即刻将你的文本转换成视觉草稿，形成你的讲故事视频制作项目的核心。
2
Step 2
选择您的视觉叙事者
选择引人入胜的人工智能化身作为你叙事的面孔，通过栩栩如生的数字主持人增强你的动画视频制作项目，与观众建立联系。
3
Step 3
添加引人入胜的旁白
通过真实的语音合成技术提升您的故事，提供专业的旁白，以补充您的动画视频并与您的观众建立深厚的联系。
4
Step 4
导出并分享您的杰作
通过使用宽高比调整和导出功能来完成您的视觉故事制作，确保您的信息能够通过不同的社交媒体平台有效地传达给您的观众。

用例

HeyGen 简化了引人入胜的视觉故事创作。我们的 AI 故事视频制作工具使用户能够轻松创建动态、高质量的视频，适用于任何叙述，让复杂的视频编辑变得简单。

鼓舞人心的励志视频

.

Craft powerful, AI-driven motivational visual stories that inspire and uplift audiences, fostering connection and positive impact.

background image

常见问题

HeyGen如何能提升我的故事视频制作过程？

HeyGen 让您轻松创作引人入胜的视觉故事，将脚本转换成专业视频。作为一款先进的故事讲述视频制作工具，HeyGen 利用 AI 化身和文本到视频技术，高效地让您的叙事栩栩如生。

HeyGen能帮我从文本创建动画视频吗？

当然！HeyGen 是一个强大的 AI 视频创作工具，擅长直接从您的文本脚本生成动画视频。它创新的文本到视频功能和多样的模板让整个过程无缝且引人入胜。

是什么让HeyGen成为一个易于使用的视频创作工具？

HeyGen 设计为易于使用的视频创作工具，提供直观的在线视频编辑器，简化了整个生产工作流程。借助其预构建的模板和智能AI功能，您可以快速制作出高质量的视频，而无需复杂的编辑技巧。

HeyGen是如何支持社交媒体上的专业视觉故事的？

HeyGen 是一个理想的视频制作工具，专门为社交媒体平台打造专业的视觉故事。它提供了像徽标和颜色这样的基本品牌控制功能，以及宽高比调整，确保您的内容在所有渠道上看起来都是精致且一致的。