销售 推介视频制作器：创建赢得客户的视频，成交更多
在几分钟内，利用先进的文本到视频功能，将您的脚本转换成动态且有说服力的销售视频，以实现更快的创作。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 彻底改变了您创建销售宣传视频的方式，作为一款先进的 AI 宣传视频制作工具，可以轻松生成引人入胜、个性化的视频演示，配以惊艳的视觉效果。
制作高影响力的销售推介.
Quickly generate compelling sales pitch videos with AI to capture attention and drive conversions efficiently.
提供引人入胜的视频演示.
Transform your sales messaging into captivating video presentations for wider reach and audience engagement across various platforms.
常见问题
HeyGen如何提升我的销售宣传视频？
HeyGen 让您能够毫不费力地创建引人注目的销售宣传视频，它利用先进的 AI 宣传视频制作器。使用我们直观的文本到视频工具和逼真的 AI 人物形象，将您的剧本转化为引人入胜的视频，确保您的信息以专业和创意的视觉效果脱颖而出。
HeyGen是一个适用于商务的简单视频演示制作工具吗？
是的，HeyGen 旨在成为一个简单快捷的视频演示制作工具，非常适合商务沟通。借助我们丰富的模板库和实时编辑器，您可以毫不费力地制作出专业品质的视频演示，从而简化您的工作流程。
我可以使用HeyGen自定义品牌并个性化视频推介吗？
当然。HeyGen 让您能够通过自定义品牌套件和一致性品牌模板，将品牌身份融入到每一个视频推介中。这确保了您所有的个性化视频推介都能反映出您独特的风格和专业性，创造出一个连贯的品牌体验。
HeyGen为创建专业视频内容提供了哪些高级功能？
HeyGen提供高级功能，如AI驱动的编辑工具、高质量配音以及全面的授权媒体库，以增强您的视频。这些工具帮助您轻松创建引人入胜的视觉效果，用于专业视频制作，支持您的创意愿景。