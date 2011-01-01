分销商 视频制作：用AI视频创作赋能您的客户

轻松为客户提供定制品牌视频。利用HeyGen的品牌控制（标志，颜色）来交付精炼的白标营销内容。

想象一下，为小企业主和电子商务卖家量身定制的45秒充满活力的营销视频，展示他们如何轻松地将产品照片转换成动态的产品视频内容。视觉风格应该是振奋人心且专业的，配以快速、干净的剪辑和鼓舞人心的背景音乐，突出用户如何轻松使用HeyGen的多样化“模板与场景”功能，达到精炼的外观。

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

端到端视频生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

构建时兼顾结构与意图

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

评论

分销商视频制作工具的工作原理

为您的客户提供一个定制品牌的视频创作平台，让他们能够轻松且大规模地制作专业视频。

1
Step 1
应用您的品牌形象
利用全面的品牌控制功能，无缝集成客户的标志、色彩和其他视觉元素，提供完全白标化的体验。
2
Step 2
选择一个模板
选择各种行业和用途的专业视频模板，为您的客户提供快速高效的视频制作。
3
Step 3
添加人工智能头像和内容
整合逼真的人工智能化身，并自定义它们的表现，以创造引人入胜的叙事，使您的客户能够在不需要演员或复杂设置的情况下制作引人注目的内容。
4
Step 4
导出您的杰作
完成并导出各种纵横比的高质量视频，确保您的客户内容完美适配任何平台或观众。

用例

HeyGen 让转售商的视频制作者能够轻松地为他们的客户扩大视频制作规模。作为一个人工智能视频制作工具，它简化了制作带有自定义品牌的高质量营销视频的过程，使视频创作变得简单高效。

展示客户成功案例

.

Develop compelling AI-powered videos that highlight customer testimonials and success stories, building client trust and credibility.

background image

常见问题

HeyGen如何能提升我的营销和销售视频创作？

HeyGen的AI视频制作工具简化了高质量营销视频和销售视频的创作过程，通过将脚本转换为带有AI化身和自定义品牌的专业内容。这使得视频创作过程高效且有影响力，提升了你的数字营销活动。

HeyGen为我的视频提供了哪些品牌定制选项？

HeyGen 提供了强大的品牌控制功能，使用户能够无缝地将他们的标志、特定品牌颜色和独特风格直接整合到他们的视频项目中。这确保每个视频都反映出您品牌的身份，增强您的市场营销工作并保持一致性。

我可以快速地使用HeyGen的AI功能生成解释视频吗？

当然，HeyGen的AI视频制作工具简化了解释视频的制作过程，让您可以轻松利用各种专业视频模板，并将文本脚本转换成引人入胜的视觉内容。这使得任何项目的专业视频创作变得既便捷又快速。

HeyGen 是否适合寻找具有白标能力的经销商视频制作者？

HeyGen 是一款强大的在线视频软件，非常适合希望在自己品牌下提供白标视频制作服务的视频制作商。它先进的功能能够实现自定义品牌化和高效生产，以满足不同客户的需求。