分销商 视频制作：用AI视频创作赋能您的客户
轻松为客户提供定制品牌视频。利用HeyGen的品牌控制（标志，颜色）来交付精炼的白标营销内容。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 让转售商的视频制作者能够轻松地为他们的客户扩大视频制作规模。作为一个人工智能视频制作工具，它简化了制作带有自定义品牌的高质量营销视频的过程，使视频创作变得简单高效。
制作高效能的广告视频.
Quickly produce impactful advertising videos for diverse client campaigns, driving engagement and results efficiently.
生成引人入胜的社交媒体内容.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and short clips to boost client online presence and interaction.
常见问题
HeyGen如何能提升我的营销和销售视频创作？
HeyGen的AI视频制作工具简化了高质量营销视频和销售视频的创作过程，通过将脚本转换为带有AI化身和自定义品牌的专业内容。这使得视频创作过程高效且有影响力，提升了你的数字营销活动。
HeyGen为我的视频提供了哪些品牌定制选项？
HeyGen 提供了强大的品牌控制功能，使用户能够无缝地将他们的标志、特定品牌颜色和独特风格直接整合到他们的视频项目中。这确保每个视频都反映出您品牌的身份，增强您的市场营销工作并保持一致性。
我可以快速地使用HeyGen的AI功能生成解释视频吗？
当然，HeyGen的AI视频制作工具简化了解释视频的制作过程，让您可以轻松利用各种专业视频模板，并将文本脚本转换成引人入胜的视觉内容。这使得任何项目的专业视频创作变得既便捷又快速。
HeyGen 是否适合寻找具有白标能力的经销商视频制作者？
HeyGen 是一款强大的在线视频软件，非常适合希望在自己品牌下提供白标视频制作服务的视频制作商。它先进的功能能够实现自定义品牌化和高效生产，以满足不同客户的需求。