Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 让内容创作者、教师和营销机构能够利用人工智能制作互动式测验视频，从而成为熟练的测验视频制作者。轻松地使用人工智能从视频中创建测试，以提高参与度并使学习或营销活动更加有效。
通过测验扩大教育覆盖.
Develop engaging educational videos with quizzes that captivate learners and scale your course offerings globally using AI-powered video generation.
增强互动培训和入职.
Increase participation and knowledge retention in online training and employee onboarding by incorporating dynamic, AI-generated quiz videos.
常见问题
我如何能用人工智能制作引人入胜的测验视频？
HeyGen 让您能够利用先进的人工智能化身和文本到视频技术，轻松生成互动式测验视频。您可以将您的剧本转换成一个动态的视频测验体验，非常适合挑战观众。
使用AI测验视频生成器制作教育内容有什么好处？
HeyGen 简化了创建带有测验的教育视频的过程，使教师和内容创作者能够借助人工智能快速开发出引人入胜的视频测试。这通过高度互动的视频体验增强了学习。
我可以自定义由HeyGen生成的测验视频的外观和品牌形象吗？
是的，HeyGen为您的测验视频提供了广泛的自定义选项，包括品牌控制、多样的模板和丰富的媒体库。这确保您的视频测验能够完美地与您的品牌或教育风格保持一致。
HeyGen是如何帮助创建互动式测验视频以用于市场营销活动的？
HeyGen提供了一个直观的平台，营销机构可以利用AI化身和语音合成技术，创建引人入胜的互动问答视频。轻松添加互动问题，并为各种营销活动和平台导出您的视频问答。