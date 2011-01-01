问题 视频制作工具：快速构建互动测验
快速生成引人入胜的互动视频测验，通过利用我们先进的AI化身来提高参与度。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
利用HeyGen的创新功能释放您内容的全部潜力，作为人工智能视频测验生成器。轻松创建互动视频测验和吸引人的测验视频，作为提升视频参与度的终极问题视频制作工具。
扩展课程创设和全球覆盖.
Produce comprehensive video quizzes and educational courses rapidly to reach a broader, global learner base.
提升培训参与度和保留率.
Increase learner participation and knowledge retention significantly through AI-driven, interactive video quizzes for training.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我创建引人入胜的视频测验？
HeyGen 是一个先进的 AI 视频测验生成器，它允许您轻松设计互动视频测验。利用 AI 头像和可定制场景来吸引您的观众，并在 YouTube 等平台上提升视频参与度。
我可以使用HeyGen自定义测验问题和格式吗？
当然可以！HeyGen 的强大视频编辑器让您可以完全自定义测验问题，包括多项选择题。您可以生成 AI 问题或输入您自己的内容，以完美符合您的品牌和学习目标。
HeyGen为视频测验制作提供了哪些人工智能功能？
HeyGen 利用 AI 驱动的技术简化了您的视频测验制作流程。它的 AI 化身可以提出问题，同时 AI 在生成视频测验的脚本内容方面提供帮助，使创作快速且高效。
HeyGen是否支持为社交媒体平台创建趣味问答视频？
是的，HeyGen 是一个出色的问答视频制作工具，专门用于制作适用于各种社交媒体平台的动态问答视频。您可以轻松地调整视频大小并导出您的视频问答，以最大化观众的参与度和覆盖范围。