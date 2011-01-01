AI 提案视频制作器：打造难忘的回忆

使用我们庞大的模板和场景库，再加上AI驱动的编辑功能，轻松创建令人惊叹的个性化提案视频。

想象一下为你的另一半制作一个30秒的短视频，一个真正浪漫的求婚视频，旨在以大问题作为高潮。这个视频，面向准备迈出下一步的情侣，将采用梦幻般的柔焦视觉风格，辅以渐增的管弦乐配乐，借助HeyGen提供的丰富模板和场景轻松创造，以营造完美的氛围。

创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

端到端视频生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

构建时兼顾结构与意图

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

评论

提案视频制作器的工作原理

使用我们的AI驱动工具和精美模板轻松制作温馨的求婚视频，创造难忘的时刻。

1
Step 1
选择一个模板
通过从各种美丽的“模板和场景”中选择，开始您的浪漫之旅，这些都是为激发您完美求婚视频而特别设计的。此功能为您的创作过程提供了一个快速启动。
2
Step 2
上传你的记忆
无缝整合您最珍贵的照片和视频剪辑。我们的平台支持“图像至视频”创作，将您的个人时刻转化为感人的视觉故事。
3
Step 3
定制您的信息
通过一个有意义的叙述来增强您的提案。通过在视频中添加“字幕”，清晰地传达您的真挚话语，确保每个信息都被完美传递。
4
Step 4
下载您的视频
您精美的提案视频已经准备好了！使用“下载视频”功能轻松地以高清格式保存您的创作，使其完美呈现。

用例

HeyGen彻底改变了您创建个性化提案视频的方式，利用AI提案视频生成器轻松制作出令人惊叹、引人入胜的内容。我们直观的提案视频制作工具简化了整个流程，让创建引人注目的视频变得轻而易举。

快速制作有影响力的个性化提案

Leverage AI to quickly produce impactful and high-quality personal proposal videos that leave a lasting impression on your audience.

常见问题

HeyGen如何帮助我创建一个真正个性化的求婚视频？

HeyGen 通过用户友好的模板和 AI 功能简化了个性化提案视频的创建。您可以将您的真挚脚本转换成一个令人惊叹的视频，包括 AI 代言人和定制旁白，确保一个独特而浪漫的提案视频。

HeyGen中有哪些创意选项可以用来增强我的浪漫求婚视频？

HeyGen 提供强大的创意工具，让您的浪漫求婚视频更加出彩。您可以轻松地从我们的媒体库中添加浪漫音乐，加入有意义的字幕和文本，并从各种模板中选择，以完美传达您在订婚和婚礼上的信息。

HeyGen是否提供AI提案视频生成器来简化创意过程？

是的，HeyGen 是一个先进的 AI 提案视频生成器，它利用人工智能轻松创建提案视频。我们的 AI 功能将您的脚本转换为引人入胜的视频内容，让您可以专注于为您的特殊时刻创作创意叙事。

我制作好求婚视频后，如何与我的爱人分享呢？

HeyGen 让您轻松分享精心制作的提案视频。您可以轻松下载高质量的视频，并通过各种平台，包括社交媒体，来宣布您的特别消息。