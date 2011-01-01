AI 提案视频制作器：打造难忘的回忆
使用我们庞大的模板和场景库，再加上AI驱动的编辑功能，轻松创建令人惊叹的个性化提案视频。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen彻底改变了您创建个性化提案视频的方式，利用AI提案视频生成器轻松制作出令人惊叹、引人入胜的内容。我们直观的提案视频制作工具简化了整个流程，让创建引人注目的视频变得轻而易举。
为社交分享创造引人入胜的提案视频.
Quickly produce visually stunning and engaging video clips perfect for sharing your special proposal moment across social media platforms.
编写发自内心且难忘的求婚信息.
Craft deeply personal and emotionally resonant proposal videos that inspire and create unforgettable, heartfelt memories for your loved ones.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我创建一个真正个性化的求婚视频？
HeyGen 通过用户友好的模板和 AI 功能简化了个性化提案视频的创建。您可以将您的真挚脚本转换成一个令人惊叹的视频，包括 AI 代言人和定制旁白，确保一个独特而浪漫的提案视频。
HeyGen中有哪些创意选项可以用来增强我的浪漫求婚视频？
HeyGen 提供强大的创意工具，让您的浪漫求婚视频更加出彩。您可以轻松地从我们的媒体库中添加浪漫音乐，加入有意义的字幕和文本，并从各种模板中选择，以完美传达您在订婚和婚礼上的信息。
HeyGen是否提供AI提案视频生成器来简化创意过程？
是的，HeyGen 是一个先进的 AI 提案视频生成器，它利用人工智能轻松创建提案视频。我们的 AI 功能将您的脚本转换为引人入胜的视频内容，让您可以专注于为您的特殊时刻创作创意叙事。
我制作好求婚视频后，如何与我的爱人分享呢？
HeyGen 让您轻松分享精心制作的提案视频。您可以轻松下载高质量的视频，并通过各种平台，包括社交媒体，来宣布您的特别消息。