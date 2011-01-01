定价 层次 视频制作器：找到您的完美计划
探索灵活的订阅计划和强大功能，包括从脚本生成到无缝文本到视频的转换，以创造适合任何预算的令人惊叹的AI视频。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 为每个定价层次的视频制作者简化了专业视频创作，使您能够使用高级 AI 视频功能和灵活的计划生产高质量内容。
快速社交媒体内容创作.
Quickly produce engaging social media videos and clips, enabling consistent online presence without extensive resources.
高效广告制作.
Create high-performing video advertisements rapidly, leveraging AI to maximize marketing impact for any budget.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助降低视频制作的总成本？
HeyGen的先进AI视频制作工具通过自动化劳动密集型任务如拍摄和编辑，大幅降低了视频制作成本。利用AI化身和从剧本到视频的文本转换功能，它减少了对昂贵设备和大型工作团队的需求，使高质量视频制作变得触手可及。这个高效的软件平台为更经济地创造专业内容提供了智能解决方案。
HeyGen 作为人工智能视频制作工具，有哪些关键特性使其满足不同用户的需求？
HeyGen 以其强大的 AI 视频功能脱颖而出，包括逼真的 AI 人物形象、从脚本生成的文本到视频，以及多样的模板。该平台支持高级视频编辑功能，如配音生成和字幕/标题，满足个人制作者和企业视频的需求。用户还可以利用品牌控制和庞大的媒体库高效创建专业内容。
HeyGen的AI视频平台为不同层次的视频创作者提供了什么价值？
HeyGen的直观AI视频平台为所有经验水平的创作者提供了巨大价值，从初学者到企业团队。它通过模板、AI化身和从剧本到视频的文本转换功能，使制作视频变得毫不费力，有效减少了时间和预算限制。这种易用性确保任何人都可以制作出引人入胜的在线视频内容，而无需复杂的技术技能。
HeyGen的AI视频工具能否简化企业的视频编辑过程？
当然，HeyGen的人工智能视频软件显著简化了企业的整个视频编辑过程。像从剧本到视频的文本转换、自动生成旁白以及字幕/标题等功能大幅减少了制作时间和努力。该平台还提供品牌控制和宽高比调整功能，确保品牌一致性，并能高效地跨各种格式交付，增强了整个团队的生产力。