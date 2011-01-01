Pinterest 视觉故事制作的惊艳视频制作器

利用我们简单的在线视频创作工具，借助强大的AI虚拟形象技术，让您的短视频在Pinterest营销中脱颖而出。

为DIY爱好者和手工艺人制作一个45秒的励志短视频，展示一个简单而有创意的家居装饰项目。视觉风格应该是明亮且鼓舞人心的，配上欢快的背景音乐和一个清晰、友好的旁白，通过HeyGen的旁白生成功能来引导观众完成每一个步骤，让他们感觉自己也可以成为一个伟大的“pinterest视频制作者”，为自己的创作制作视频。
创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

端到端视频生成

构建时兼顾结构与意图

评论

Pinterest视频制作工具的工作原理

在几分钟内为Pinterest创建引人入胜、高质量的视频。将你的想法转化为引人注目的Pin，脱颖而出，驱动成果。

1
Step 1
选择一个Pinterest视频模板
从多样化的专业模板和场景库中选择，这些都是为适应各种Pinterest类别而设计的。可以从预设计的布局开始，或者从零开始来构思你的愿景。
2
Step 2
添加引人入胜的内容
将您的剧本填充到所选模板中，让我们的文本转视频功能为其注入活力。加入您自己的媒体或浏览我们庞大的库存图库来增强您的视觉效果。
3
Step 3
优化并塑造您的别针品牌
通过应用您独特的品牌元素来个性化您的视频。使用品牌控制功能添加您的标志、特定颜色和字体，确保每个视频都与您的身份保持一致，以实现统一的Pinterest营销。
4
Step 4
导出至Pinterest
一旦您的视频制作完成，利用宽高比调整和导出功能来优化视频，以适应Pinterest的垂直格式。下载您的高清短视频，随时可以在该平台上吸引观众的注意力。

用例

HeyGen 充当强大的 Pinterest 视频制作工具，简化在线视频创作过程，帮助您轻松创建引人入胜的短视频，以实现有效的 Pinterest 营销。

用引人入胜的图钉激励观众

Craft visually stunning and inspiring video content to captivate your Pinterest followers and boost organic reach.

常见问题

HeyGen 如何能成为一个强大的 Pinterest 视频制作工具？

HeyGen 是一个直观的 AI 驱动平台，旨在快速高效地为 Pinterest 创造引人入胜的视频。您可以将文本转换成动态视频内容，使其成为满足您营销需求的强大 Pinterest 视频制作工具。

HeyGen为制作Pinterest视频提供了哪些创新功能？

HeyGen 通过 AI 虚拟形象和文本到视频的功能，简化了制作 Pinterest 视频的过程，让您无需复杂的视频编辑工具就能生成专业内容。我们的平台增强了在线视频创作的能力，大幅减少了制作引人注目的 Pin 图的生产时间。

我可以使用HeyGen的模板和品牌工具为Pinterest定制视频吗？

当然，HeyGen提供了一系列Pinterest视频模板和强大的品牌控制功能，包括徽标和颜色自定义，以确保您的视频与您的品牌形象完美对齐。这些多功能工具可以帮助您制作独特且专业的社交媒体视频。

HeyGen是否支持Pinterest短视频所需的特定格式？

是的，HeyGen 旨在制作适合社交媒体平台如 Pinterest 的高质量短视频。您可以轻松调整视频的宽高比，并以适合 Pinterest 获得最大参与度的格式导出内容，确保您的视频制作体验流畅无缝。