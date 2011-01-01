Pinterest 视觉故事制作的惊艳视频制作器
利用我们简单的在线视频创作工具，借助强大的AI虚拟形象技术，让您的短视频在Pinterest营销中脱颖而出。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 充当强大的 Pinterest 视频制作工具，简化在线视频创作过程，帮助您轻松创建引人入胜的短视频，以实现有效的 Pinterest 营销。
创建高效能的Pinterest广告.
Leverage AI video to quickly design captivating ad campaigns that drive engagement and conversions on Pinterest.
制作引人入胜的Pinterest视频.
Rapidly produce captivating short videos and clips specifically tailored for your Pinterest audience, enhancing your social media presence.
常见问题
HeyGen 如何能成为一个强大的 Pinterest 视频制作工具？
HeyGen 是一个直观的 AI 驱动平台，旨在快速高效地为 Pinterest 创造引人入胜的视频。您可以将文本转换成动态视频内容，使其成为满足您营销需求的强大 Pinterest 视频制作工具。
HeyGen为制作Pinterest视频提供了哪些创新功能？
HeyGen 通过 AI 虚拟形象和文本到视频的功能，简化了制作 Pinterest 视频的过程，让您无需复杂的视频编辑工具就能生成专业内容。我们的平台增强了在线视频创作的能力，大幅减少了制作引人注目的 Pin 图的生产时间。
我可以使用HeyGen的模板和品牌工具为Pinterest定制视频吗？
当然，HeyGen提供了一系列Pinterest视频模板和强大的品牌控制功能，包括徽标和颜色自定义，以确保您的视频与您的品牌形象完美对齐。这些多功能工具可以帮助您制作独特且专业的社交媒体视频。
HeyGen是否支持Pinterest短视频所需的特定格式？
是的，HeyGen 旨在制作适合社交媒体平台如 Pinterest 的高质量短视频。您可以轻松调整视频的宽高比，并以适合 Pinterest 获得最大参与度的格式导出内容，确保您的视频制作体验流畅无缝。