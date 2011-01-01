音乐 视频制作器：轻松创建令人惊叹的音乐视频
使用我们基于浏览器的工具轻松设计迷人的视觉效果，并利用专业模板和场景增强您的视频片段。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 将您的创意愿景转化为引人入胜的视觉体验，让音乐视频的创作变得简单。我们直观的 AI 视频制作器赋予艺术家轻松制作与观众产生共鸣的音乐视频的能力。
适合社交媒体的引人入胜的音乐视频剪辑.
Quickly create dynamic and shareable music video clips, perfect for promoting your tracks across all social platforms.
促销音乐视频广告.
Design compelling short video ads for your music, driving more engagement and listens with AI-powered efficiency.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我制作独特的音乐视频？
HeyGen 让您能够通过生成 AI 头像和将文本转换为视频来制作引人入胜的音乐视觉效果。您可以轻松制作迷人的内容来配合您的音轨，使 HeyGen 成为创意表达的强大音乐视频制作工具。
我的音乐视频项目有哪些定制选项？
HeyGen提供了丰富的模板和场景，帮助您快速开始制作音乐视频。您还可以上传自己的媒体文件，添加文本，并应用品牌控制元素，如标志和颜色，以个性化您的视觉效果，确保您独特的风格得以体现。
HeyGen是适合所有创作者的在线视频制作工具吗？
是的，HeyGen 作为一个基于浏览器的工具运行，使其成为任何希望创建专业质量视觉效果的人都可以轻松访问的在线视频制作器。您可以轻松生成并下载您完成的视频，这些视频适用于不同平台的各种宽高比。
我可以轻松地给我的音乐视频添加旁白或字幕吗？
当然可以！使用HeyGen，您可以轻松生成旁白，并为您的音乐视频自动添加字幕或标题。这简化了为观众创造引人入胜和易于获取的内容的过程。