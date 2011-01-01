您的终极电影预告片视频制作工具，打造令人惊叹的预览
轻松在线创建令人惊叹的电影预告片，借助 AI 功能和强大的视频编辑工具，提供多样化的模板和场景，吸引您的观众。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
即兴-原生视频创作
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 彻底改变了电影预告片视频制作体验，让内容创作者和电影制作人能够快速制作引人入胜的、具有电影感的预告片和宣传视频，这得益于先进的人工智能功能和直观的在线视频编辑器。
创建引人入胜的社交媒体促销活动.
Quickly produce captivating short videos and clips perfect for promoting your movie trailers across all social media platforms.
制作高影响力的预告片广告.
Design powerful, data-driven video advertisements to maximize reach and drive viewership for your movie or book trailers.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何简化电影预告片创作过程的？
HeyGen 利用其强大的人工智能电影预告片制作工具来简化生产流程，提供在线电影预告片制作体验，并配有直观的拖放编辑功能。用户可以迅速生成引人入胜的内容，大幅减少通常与视频创作相关的时间和复杂性。
我能用HeyGen的AI电影预告片制作器达到真正的电影级外观吗？
当然。HeyGen 让您能够使用丰富的库存影片、动态效果和无缝转场来创建电影预告片。我们的工具帮助您制作视觉上令人惊叹且具有专业级别的视频内容，吸引观众的注意。
HeyGen为制作引人入胜的电影预告片提供了哪些独特的人工智能功能？
HeyGen 凭借其先进的人工智能功能，如逼真的 AI 头像和真实的 AI 旁白，让您能够创建引人入胜的叙事，而无需演员或配音艺术家。您还可以利用各种动画视频模板和复杂的声音设计，增强您预告片的影响力。
HeyGen适合制作各种类型的视频预告片吗？
是的，HeyGen 是一个多功能视频编辑器，非常适合制作各种预告片，从普通电影预告片到吸引人的书籍预告片以及有影响力的YouTube频道预告片。您可以轻松地以高分辨率导出到不同平台，确保您的信息始终看起来很专业。