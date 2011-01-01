动态图形视频制作器：轻松创建动画视频
利用我们的AI视频制作工具，将您的想法转化为引人入胜的动画视频。借助文本到视频的脚本功能，快速创作视频。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen的AI视频制作工具简化了专业动态图形和动画视频的创作。使用直观的工具和模板，轻松制作引人入胜的内容。
制作高影响力的视频广告.
Quickly produce high-performing video advertisements using AI, incorporating dynamic motion graphics to capture audience attention and drive results.
开发引人入胜的社交内容.
Generate captivating social media videos and clips with ease, leveraging animated visuals and motion graphics to boost engagement and reach.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我制作引人入胜的动画视频？
HeyGen 让您能够轻松地使用其直观的视频制作工具和丰富的专业模板库来创建令人惊叹的动画视频。只需从一个脚本开始，选择一个 AI 头像，就能生成高质量的动画视频。
HeyGen是否利用人工智能进行动态图形和视频制作？
是的，HeyGen 利用先进的人工智能技术简化动态图形和视频创作流程，允许用户将文本转换为带有逼真人工智能化身的视频，并生成自然的语音解说。这使得 HeyGen 成为满足各种内容需求的智能在线视频制作工具。
HeyGen提供哪些定制和编辑功能？
HeyGen提供全面的编辑功能，包括品牌控制以整合您的标志和颜色，以及一个丰富的媒体库。您还可以调整视频的不同宽高比例，以适应各种平台，使HeyGen成为一个多功能的视频编辑器。
有没有可用的模板帮助我开始我的视频项目？
当然！HeyGen提供了一系列专业设计的视频模板和动画视频模板，帮助您启动创意过程。这些模板非常适合创作各种内容，从动画演示到吸引人的社交媒体视频。