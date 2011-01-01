使用我们的追思幻灯片视频制作器 制作感人的致敬
轻松制作一部发自内心的追思视频；使用直观的编辑工具和可定制的模板及场景添加照片、视频片段、音乐和文字，以纪念您所爱的人。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建有结构和意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 让您轻松制作发自内心的纪念幻灯片视频，将珍贵的照片和视频剪辑转化为感人的致敬视频。利用先进的人工智能技术，毫不费力地创作向所爱之人致敬的视频。
创建可分享的致敬视频.
Quickly generate engaging memorial videos and clips to easily share the cherished memories of loved loved ones with family and friends across social platforms.
打造个性化生活故事.
Utilize AI-powered video storytelling to bring a loved one's unique journey to life, creating deeply personal narratives that honor their memory.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我制作一段发自内心的致敬视频？
HeyGen 简化了创建感人致敬视频的过程。您可以轻松地结合您珍贵的照片和视频剪辑，添加音乐和文字，甚至利用 AI 生成的旁白来讲述您的故事，使得 HeyGen 成为一个功能强大且直观的致敬视频制作工具。
我可以使用HeyGen定制视频以反映个人记忆吗？
是的，HeyGen 提供了全面的编辑工具，以便您可以自定义视频，制作真正个性化的追思幻灯片视频。您可以从各种视频主题中选择，调整品牌元素，并轻松安排您的媒体，以捕捉您记忆中独特的精髓。
HeyGen支持哪些媒体类型来创建纪念视频？
HeyGen支持多种媒体格式，让您可以无缝地加入个人照片和视频片段。您还可以添加音乐，利用HeyGen庞大的库存音乐资源或上传您自己的音乐，为您的纪念视频创造完美的配乐。
HeyGen是否提供了除了幻灯片制作工具之外的独特方式来展示悼念信息？
除了传统的幻灯片放映，HeyGen提供了独特的方式，通过高级功能增强您的悼念视频。您可以利用HeyGen的AI化身来传达发自内心的悼词或从文本中个性化的信息，为您的追思视频创作增添独特而深刻的维度。