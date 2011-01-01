会员 促销视频制作器：快速创建引人入胜的视频
利用我们的AI宣传视频制作器创建带有专业旁白的引人入胜的会员视频，以提高参与度和转化率。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 让会员推广视频制作者能够轻松创建宣传视频。我们的 AI 宣传视频制作器可以生成引人注目的营销视频，以提升您的会员计划。
制作高影响力的宣传视频.
Produce high-performing promotional videos and ads in minutes to effectively attract new members and expand your reach.
提升社交媒体上会员计划的参与度.
Quickly generate captivating social media videos and clips to promote your membership, increasing engagement and sign-ups.
常见问题
是什么让HeyGen成为企业有效的AI宣传视频制作工具？
HeyGen 是一家领先的人工智能促销视频制作工具，它使企业能够轻松创建引人注目的`营销视频`。其先进的人工智能功能可以快速将文本转换成专业的`宣传视频`，并配有逼真的`AI化身`和动态视觉效果。
HeyGen能简化会员视频和其他专业内容的创建吗？
是的，HeyGen 旨在简化各种需求的`视频制作`，包括有影响力的`会员视频`。我们的`在线视频制作器`使用户能够仅通过提供`简单的文本提示`，轻松生成高质量内容，然后可以通过`旁白`和`字幕`进行增强。
我如何可以使用HeyGen来自定义我的视频以保持品牌一致性？
HeyGen 提供广泛的 `品牌控制` 功能，确保您的 `宣传视频` 完美符合您品牌的身份。用户可以利用预设计的 `模板和场景`，整合他们的标志，并自定义颜色，以在他们所有的内容中创建一致且专业的 `AI 视觉效果`。
HeyGen能够根据脚本或文本命令生成视频内容吗？
当然。HeyGen 通过允许用户直接从脚本生成完整的`宣传视频`来简化`视频创作`过程。我们的平台可以接受`简单文本提示`或`文本命令`，并将它们转换成引人入胜的视频内容，甚至允许`AI自动编写脚本`的功能以提高效率。