您的 极致数学教学视频制作工具，让课程更吸引人
利用AI驱动的文本到视频技术，将数学概念转化为清晰、吸引人的学生视频教程。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen彻底改变了制作引人入胜的数学教学视频的方式。作为一个人工智能数学视频生成器，它简化了教育工作者制作吸引人的解释视频给学生的过程。
扩大教育覆盖范围.
Develop more comprehensive math tutorial courses efficiently, enabling educators to reach a wider global audience of students.
提高学习参与度.
Utilize AI to create dynamic math video tutorials that significantly boost student engagement and improve learning retention.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助我制作引人入胜的数学教学视频？
HeyGen 是一个 AI 数学视频生成器，它让您能够在无需复杂编辑的情况下创建专业且引人入胜的视频教程。利用 AI 化身和文本到视频的功能，为学生们生动呈现数学概念。
HeyGen为制作复杂数学主题的解释视频提供了哪些功能？
HeyGen 通过现成的模板和拖放功能简化了解释视频的创建过程。您可以轻松添加图片并生成旁白来阐明复杂的数学问题，使其成为一个强大的视频制作工具。
HeyGen是一个高效的视频制作工具，可以快速制作多个数学视频教程吗？
当然，HeyGen 旨在成为一个高效的视频制作工具，让您能够迅速从文本脚本生成高质量的数学视频教程。它直观的界面和人工智能功能简化了您所有教育需求的生产流程。
我可以自定义使用HeyGen创建的AI数学视频的外观，以符合我的品牌或学生的需求吗？
是的，HeyGen支持您的AI数学视频生成器项目进行广泛的自定义，包括品牌控制如标志和颜色。您还可以利用媒体库和各种宽高比来创建视觉吸引力强且符合品牌形象的学生内容。