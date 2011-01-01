乐高建筑视频制作器：将你的建筑作品变成电影

制作令人难以置信的乐高视频，并轻松记录乐高建造过程。HeyGen的文本到视频脚本帮助让你的故事栩栩如生。

为乐高爱好者和休闲建造者制作一段动态的45秒视频，展示一个独特乐高建筑从开始到完成的复杂过程，使用快速剪辑和详细的特写镜头，让人联想到'延时视频'。视觉风格应该是明亮而充满活力的，辅以欢快的配乐和清晰的叙述，通过HeyGen的语音合成解释这个'乐高建筑视频制作'示例中的关键步骤或设计选择。

创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

端到端视频生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

构建时兼顾结构与意图

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

乐高搭建视频制作器的工作原理

使用强大的视频工具为您的乐高创作编写引人入胜的叙述和指导手册。

1
Step 1
创建您的视频脚本
制定一个清晰的脚本，概述你的乐高建造过程、故事或演讲。使用HeyGen的“文本转视频”功能，快速将你的文本转换成动态视频片段，非常适合用作介绍或解释你的‘乐高建造视频制作人’旅程。
2
Step 2
记录你的建筑过程
捕捉你的实体乐高建筑，无论是定格动画序列还是延时摄影。在你‘记录乐高建造过程’之后，利用HeyGen的语音合成功能添加精确的解说，解释每个步骤或为你的创作提供评论。
3
Step 3
添加引人入胜的视觉效果和叙述
通过添加数字内容来增强您录制的视频素材。整合HeyGen的AI化身进行片段展示，用以呈现指令、类似“迷你人偶”的角色互动，或对复杂MOCs的详细解释，使您的视频更具动感。
4
Step 4
导出并分享您的杰作
将您录制的建造视频、HeyGen生成的叙事片段以及其他任何编辑内容结合起来，制作成一个连贯的视频。使用HeyGen的宽高比调整和导出功能，为您的最终视频准备适合各种平台的格式，完成您的'制作乐高视频'项目，为观众准备就绪。

用例

作为一个创意视频制作者，HeyGen 让用户能够轻松制作引人入胜的内容，将制作乐高视频和拍摄复杂构建的过程转变为一个无缝的体验。

开发教育性建筑教程

Easily create instructional videos for complex LEGO MOC builds, enabling you to share your expertise and teach building techniques to a global audience.

常见问题

我怎样才能轻松制作引人入胜的乐高视频？

HeyGen 让您能够轻松制作引人入胜的乐高视频，通过将您的剧本转换为动态视觉效果。利用 AI 化身和文本到视频的功能，让您的乐高故事栩栩如生，使得任何视频制作者的创作过程直观易懂。

HeyGen是否有助于创作引人入胜的乐高定格动画视频？

虽然HeyGen专注于从文本生成AI视频，但您可以集成您现有的乐高定格动画视频素材。通过添加专业配音、字幕，甚至AI化身来讲述您的小人偶冒险故事，来增强您的定格动画应用创作。

HeyGen为构建和讲述乐高MOCs提供了哪些功能？

HeyGen为叙述您的乐高MOC建造视频提供了强大的工具。您可以从脚本生成逼真的旁白，并添加描述性字幕，确保您的建造过程和创意愿景能够清晰地传达给观众。这简化了创建乐高MOC建造视频的过程。

我可以使用HeyGen的平台生成专业的乐高搭建视频吗？

当然。HeyGen 提供了一个简化的解决方案，用于制作专业的乐高电影和建筑视频。凭借可定制的模板、品牌控制以及宽高比调整等功能，您可以制作出精美的内容，而无需复杂的视频编辑软件。