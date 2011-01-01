乐高建筑视频制作器：将你的建筑作品变成电影
制作令人难以置信的乐高视频，并轻松记录乐高建造过程。HeyGen的文本到视频脚本帮助让你的故事栩栩如生。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
作为一个创意视频制作者，HeyGen 让用户能够轻松制作引人入胜的内容，将制作乐高视频和拍摄复杂构建的过程转变为一个无缝的体验。
创建引人入胜的社交媒体内容.
Effortlessly transform your Lego builds and stop-motion projects into captivating videos and clips, perfect for sharing across social platforms and boosting audience interaction.
制作高影响力的宣传视频.
Quickly generate dynamic advertisements for your LEGO creations or channels, driving interest and reach with professional-quality AI video in minutes.
常见问题
我怎样才能轻松制作引人入胜的乐高视频？
HeyGen 让您能够轻松制作引人入胜的乐高视频，通过将您的剧本转换为动态视觉效果。利用 AI 化身和文本到视频的功能，让您的乐高故事栩栩如生，使得任何视频制作者的创作过程直观易懂。
HeyGen是否有助于创作引人入胜的乐高定格动画视频？
虽然HeyGen专注于从文本生成AI视频，但您可以集成您现有的乐高定格动画视频素材。通过添加专业配音、字幕，甚至AI化身来讲述您的小人偶冒险故事，来增强您的定格动画应用创作。
HeyGen为构建和讲述乐高MOCs提供了哪些功能？
HeyGen为叙述您的乐高MOC建造视频提供了强大的工具。您可以从脚本生成逼真的旁白，并添加描述性字幕，确保您的建造过程和创意愿景能够清晰地传达给观众。这简化了创建乐高MOC建造视频的过程。
我可以使用HeyGen的平台生成专业的乐高搭建视频吗？
当然。HeyGen 提供了一个简化的解决方案，用于制作专业的乐高电影和建筑视频。凭借可定制的模板、品牌控制以及宽高比调整等功能，您可以制作出精美的内容，而无需复杂的视频编辑软件。