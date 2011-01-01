动力学排版视频制作器：创建动态文字动画

轻松制作动态动画文本和视频动态图形。利用专业模板和场景快速创建令人惊叹的视觉效果。

想象一下，为有抱负的企业家们制作一段30秒的生动的解释视频，通过动态的运动版式生动展示一个新产品的好处。视觉风格应当是现代而充满活力的，配以一个上升的电子音轨。利用HeyGen强大的文本到视频的脚本功能，轻松地将您的信息动画化，将您的想法转化为一个为任何平台准备好的精美的动画文本演示。
创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

端到端视频生成

构建时兼顾结构与意图

如何使用动态排版视频制作器

使用我们的在线动态排版制作器轻松创建带有动态动画文字和动态图形的引人入胜的视频，无需任何软件即可获得惊艳效果。

Step 1
选择一个模板
从我们多样化的模板和场景库中选择一个专业模板开始您的项目，这些模板和场景专为动态排版设计。或者，您也可以选择一个空白画布，从零开始构建您的视频。
Step 2
添加您的脚本
将您的书面内容粘贴或直接在编辑器中输入您的脚本。我们的在线视频编辑器便于您快速输入动画文本。
Step 3
应用文字动画
选择多种动态效果和风格，让您的文字动画栩栩如生。使用我们直观的设计工具自定义时间、速度和过渡。
Step 4
导出您的视频
通过预览来完成您的视频，然后利用我们的宽高比调整和导出功能，以您偏好的格式和分辨率输出您的动态排版视频。

用例

HeyGen 简化了动态运动排版视频的创建过程，让您轻松生成引人入胜的动画文本和动态图形，以满足各种视频创作需求。

鼓舞人心的励志视频

Produce inspiring motivational videos using impactful kinetic typography to powerfully convey messages and uplift your audience.

常见问题

HeyGen是如何帮助创建动态排版视频的？

HeyGen 将脚本转换为动态视频，允许用户轻松地加入动画文本和动态图形。虽然它不是一个专门的动态排版制作器，但其强大的文本到视频引擎能够通过动画元素和可定制模板实现创意视觉叙事。

HeyGen是一个易于使用的在线动画文本平台吗？

当然，HeyGen 是一个直观的在线视频编辑器，无需安装任何软件，就可以直接在浏览器中添加动画文本和动态图形。它的用户友好设计工具确保了视频创作的快速编辑和即时导出。

HeyGen为动态排版提供了哪些设计选项？

HeyGen提供多种模板和强大的设计工具，让您能够有效地自定义动态排版和动态图形。您可以轻松调整样式、时间和效果，以匹配您的品牌，从而增强您整体的视频创作。

HeyGen能否帮助YouTube创作者制作带有文字动画的视频？

是的，HeyGen 是一个出色的工具，适用于希望通过引人入胜的文字动画和动态运动图形来增强其视频的 YouTube 创作者。它简化了视频创作过程，提供即时导出功能，以便快速高效地传递内容。