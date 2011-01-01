动力学排版视频制作器：创建动态文字动画
轻松制作动态动画文本和视频动态图形。利用专业模板和场景快速创建令人惊叹的视觉效果。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 简化了动态运动排版视频的创建过程，让您轻松生成引人入胜的动画文本和动态图形，以满足各种视频创作需求。
高效能的广告创作.
Create dynamic and high-performing video ads by leveraging animated text to capture viewer attention quickly.
吸引人的社交媒体视频.
Craft engaging social media videos and clips with vibrant animated text and motion graphics to boost audience interaction.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何帮助创建动态排版视频的？
HeyGen 将脚本转换为动态视频，允许用户轻松地加入动画文本和动态图形。虽然它不是一个专门的动态排版制作器，但其强大的文本到视频引擎能够通过动画元素和可定制模板实现创意视觉叙事。
HeyGen是一个易于使用的在线动画文本平台吗？
当然，HeyGen 是一个直观的在线视频编辑器，无需安装任何软件，就可以直接在浏览器中添加动画文本和动态图形。它的用户友好设计工具确保了视频创作的快速编辑和即时导出。
HeyGen为动态排版提供了哪些设计选项？
HeyGen提供多种模板和强大的设计工具，让您能够有效地自定义动态排版和动态图形。您可以轻松调整样式、时间和效果，以匹配您的品牌，从而增强您整体的视频创作。
HeyGen能否帮助YouTube创作者制作带有文字动画的视频？
是的，HeyGen 是一个出色的工具，适用于希望通过引人入胜的文字动画和动态运动图形来增强其视频的 YouTube 创作者。它简化了视频创作过程，提供即时导出功能，以便快速高效地传递内容。