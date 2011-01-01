改善 视频制作工具，即刻提升您的内容
利用 AI 驱动的质量改进增强您的视频，并轻松添加字幕/标题以扩大观众范围。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 是您的终极提升视频制作工具，利用人工智能提高视频质量和效率。探索我们的 AI 视频增强器如何帮助您创造更优质、更有影响力的内容。
提高训练效果.
Enhance learning and retention by creating impactful AI-driven training videos that captivate your audience.
创建高影响力广告.
Produce compelling, high-performing video advertisements rapidly to significantly increase your marketing ROI.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何作为商业改进视频制作工具的？
HeyGen赋予用户高效创建专业级视频的能力，显著提升内容质量和制作速度。通过利用AI虚拟形象和文本到视频的功能，HeyGen作为一个有效的在线视频制作工具，满足各种商业需求。
HeyGen如何帮助确保新创作中的专业视频质量？
HeyGen 让用户能够通过提供 AI 头像、自然语音解说和可定制的品牌选项，创建视觉和音频保真度极高的专业视频。这款强大的在线视频制作工具确保您从脚本到最终输出的视频创作保持卓越品质。
HeyGen是否利用人工智能进行高级视频创作？
是的，HeyGen 是一个由 AI 驱动的在线视频制作工具，旨在简化视频创作流程。它的创新 AI 头像和文本到视频的功能显著提高了生产过程，使其成为任何希望创造高影响力内容的用户的直观工具。
是什么让HeyGen成为一个高效的在线视频制作工具？
HeyGen 从剧本到最终视频，简化了整个视频创作流程，使其成为一个异常高效的在线视频制作工具。凭借人工智能化身、配音生成和现成的模板等功能，它大大减少了制作时间和努力，同时提高了整体输出质量。