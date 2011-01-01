黑客 视频制作器：使用人工智能创建令人惊叹的视频
彻底改变您的视频创作方式。通过高级文本到视频的脚本功能，立即将任何脚本转换成引人入胜的AI视频。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 彻底改变了视频编辑的方式，使用户能够迅速制作高质量的视频。利用我们的 AI 视频编辑器简化视频创作流程，高效、有效地制作引人入胜的 AI 视频，从而‘黑客’你的视频制作工作流。
高效广告创作.
Quickly produce high-impact video ads using AI, driving better campaign results and expanding your reach effortlessly.
吸引人的社交媒体内容.
Effortlessly generate captivating social media videos and short clips in minutes to boost engagement and grow your online presence.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何简化视频创作过程的？
HeyGen 利用先进的人工智能工具简化视频创作流程。我们的 AI 视频制作器让用户能够迅速生成专业质量的视频，将复杂的视频编辑转变为用户友好的体验。
HeyGen能创建带有准确字幕的逼真的仿真人头视频吗？
当然。HeyGen 拥有先进的人工智能化身，能够实现逼真的口型同步。结合超过35种语言的自动生成字幕功能，HeyGen 让您能够毫不费力地制作引人入胜的仿真人物视频。
HeyGen有哪些功能可以将文本转换成视频内容？
HeyGen 擅长将脚本转换成动态的 AI 视频。我们强大的视频生成器使您能够轻松地从文本创建引人入胜的视频内容，包括旁白和可定制的场景。
HeyGen是否提供广泛的视频编辑功能和品牌定制选项？
是的，HeyGen提供了一个全面的视频编辑套件，具有强大的品牌控制功能。您可以使用标志、颜色和各种模板来自定义视频，确保您的内容与品牌形象完美对齐。