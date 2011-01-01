绿幕 视频制作器：轻松创建令人惊叹的视频
轻松地使用我们的AI绿幕编辑器去除视频背景，然后使用HeyGen的专业模板和场景来增强您的内容。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 简化了绿幕视频制作流程。AI 绿幕和色键技术能瞬间移除背景，让动态虚拟背景的内容更具吸引力。
高效广告创作.
Create compelling advertisements using AI video, instantly changing backgrounds to grab audience attention and boost campaign performance.
吸引人的社交媒体视频.
Produce captivating social media videos and clips by easily swapping backgrounds, ensuring your content stands out and drives engagement.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何处理绿幕视频编辑的？
HeyGen 运用先进的人工智能技术来执行智能视频背景移除，有效地充当一个AI绿幕。这种创新方法允许无缝的色键合成，而不需要一个实体绿幕设置。
我可以上传自己的视频片段来去除背景吗？
是的，HeyGen允许您轻松地直接上传现有视频片段到其在线视频编辑器。我们强大的AI接着可以仅通过几次点击就智能地移除背景，使得高质量导出成为可能。
我可以期待HeyGen的背景移除有什么质量？
HeyGen 提供高质量的背景移除服务，确保您的前景主体保持清晰。然后，您可以将视频导出为透明背景，或者用各种虚拟背景替换，适合专业内容创作。
HeyGen能否用自定义视觉效果替换视频背景？
当然，HeyGen 是一款多功能的绿幕视频编辑器，它允许您用图片、视频或自定义绿幕效果替换背景。这一功能为您在在线视频编辑器中的项目提供了广泛的创意控制。