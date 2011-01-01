Gif to Video Maker: Convert & Create Stunning MP4s Online
立即使用我们的免费在线转换器和强大的视频编辑工具，将您的动画GIF转换成高质量的MP4视频。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
构建时兼顾结构与意图
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 可将您的动画 GIF 转换成动态视频，提供强大的 GIF 到视频制作体验。无缝转换 GIF 为 MP4，并利用我们的在线视频编辑器提升您的内容质量，打造高质量、引人入胜的视觉叙事。
提升社交媒体内容.
Convert animated GIFs into shareable video clips, boosting engagement and reach across all platforms.
优化广告活动.
Transform static GIFs into compelling video ads, capturing attention and driving higher conversion rates with dynamic visuals.
常见问题
HeyGen是如何轻松地将GIF转换为视频格式的？
HeyGen的在线GIF转视频制作工具简化了流程，使您能够轻松地将动画GIF转换成广泛兼容的视频格式，如MP4，只需几个直观的步骤。我们的平台确保所有文件转换都能获得流畅的用户体验。
我可以期待HeyGen进行的视频转换有什么质量？
HeyGen 优先考虑高质量转换，利用先进的处理技术确保您的动画GIF转为MP4视频时保持其视觉完整性。我们的GIF到MP4转换器旨在最终视频格式中实现最佳质量和清晰度，通常在适当的情况下采用无损压缩技术。
我可以使用HeyGen作为在线视频编辑器来优化我转换的GIF视频吗？
当然，HeyGen 不仅仅是简单的文件转换，还提供了强大的视频编辑工具。在将 GIF 转换为视频之后，您可以使用我们的在线视频编辑器来进一步提升您的内容，使得 HeyGen 成为满足您视频编辑需求的综合平台。
HeyGen在转换动画图片或文件大小方面有限制吗？
HeyGen的多功能视频转换器旨在支持多种动画图像类型，适应各种上传的文件。我们高效处理不同大小的文件，让您能够转换动态GIF图像而无需不必要的限制。