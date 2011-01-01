免费试用促销视频制作工具，打造专业视频

利用我们的人工智能工具，轻松从脚本制作文本到视频，轻松创造更智能的高品质专业宣传视频。

制作一个30秒的宣传视频，展示小企业主和创业者如何使用像HeyGen这样的简易视频制作工具轻松制作专业内容。这种明亮而充满活力的视觉风格，配合现代流行音乐和清晰的旁白，应该强调使用预设计的“模板和场景”方便快捷地启动任何项目，使他们的首次“免费试用促销视频制作器”体验无缝衔接。
创意引擎

没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

端到端视频生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

具有结构和意图构建

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

免费试用促销视频制作器的工作原理

轻松地使用我们直观的在线平台创建令人惊叹的宣传视频，旨在帮助您吸引观众并实现您的营销目标。

1
Step 1
创建您的项目
通过从丰富的专业模板库中快速选择，让我们成为您实现愿景的终极在线视频制作工具。
2
Step 2
选择你的视觉效果
从我们丰富的媒体库中选择精美的视频片段来个性化您的视频。利用灵活的编辑选项轻松定制您的内容。
3
Step 3
添加引人入胜的元素
通过真实的语音合成技术增强您的信息，确保您的宣传视频与观众产生共鸣，真正与他们建立联系。
4
Step 4
导出您的创作
选择您想要的宽高比来完成您的高质量视频，并立即导出。轻松分享您的专业成果。

用例

HeyGen 是终极在线视频制作工具，使企业能够轻松创建专业的高质量宣传视频。利用 AI 工具智能制作免费试用宣传视频，通过精彩的剪辑吸引注意力并推动用户注册。

展示客户成功案例

Turn customer testimonials into compelling promotional videos using AI to build trust and demonstrate your product's value.

常见问题

HeyGen如何帮助创建专业的宣传视频？

HeyGen 是一个由 AI 驱动的宣传视频制作工具，它能让你轻松创建专业视频。利用 AI 化身和文本到视频的转换，从脚本制作出引人注目的精彩片段，有效传达你的信息。

我可以用HeyGen制作高质量的宣传视频吗？

是的，HeyGen 让您可以轻松创建高质量的宣传视频。我们直观的在线视频制作工具，结合人工智能工具和灵活的编辑选项，确保您的内容看起来精致专业。

是什么功能使得HeyGen成为一个易于使用的视频制作工具？

HeyGen提供了一整套全面的功能，使视频创作变得简单，包括丰富的模板库、用于您的标志和颜色的品牌控制，以及AI语音合成。这使您能够更智能地创建并高效地制作引人入胜的商业视频。

HeyGen适合制作各种类型的商业视频吗？

当然，HeyGen 是一个多功能视频制作工具，专为制作各种商业视频而设计，从产品解说视频到市场推广都能轻松应对。利用 AI 代言人和文本转视频功能，快速生成引人入胜的内容。