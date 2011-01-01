免费试用促销视频制作工具，打造专业视频
利用我们的人工智能工具，轻松从脚本制作文本到视频，轻松创造更智能的高品质专业宣传视频。
创意引擎
没有工作人员。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转化为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
端到端视频生成
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
具有结构和意图构建
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
用例
HeyGen 是终极在线视频制作工具，使企业能够轻松创建专业的高质量宣传视频。利用 AI 工具智能制作免费试用宣传视频，通过精彩的剪辑吸引注意力并推动用户注册。
创建高效能的广告视频.
Quickly produce professional, high-impact ad videos with AI, perfect for showcasing your free trial or product offers.
制作引人入胜的社交媒体宣传.
Effortlessly create captivating social media promos and clips to expand your reach and attract new users to your free trial.
常见问题
HeyGen如何帮助创建专业的宣传视频？
HeyGen 是一个由 AI 驱动的宣传视频制作工具，它能让你轻松创建专业视频。利用 AI 化身和文本到视频的转换，从脚本制作出引人注目的精彩片段，有效传达你的信息。
我可以用HeyGen制作高质量的宣传视频吗？
是的，HeyGen 让您可以轻松创建高质量的宣传视频。我们直观的在线视频制作工具，结合人工智能工具和灵活的编辑选项，确保您的内容看起来精致专业。
是什么功能使得HeyGen成为一个易于使用的视频制作工具？
HeyGen提供了一整套全面的功能，使视频创作变得简单，包括丰富的模板库、用于您的标志和颜色的品牌控制，以及AI语音合成。这使您能够更智能地创建并高效地制作引人入胜的商业视频。
HeyGen适合制作各种类型的商业视频吗？
当然，HeyGen 是一个多功能视频制作工具，专为制作各种商业视频而设计，从产品解说视频到市场推广都能轻松应对。利用 AI 代言人和文本转视频功能，快速生成引人入胜的内容。