进化 视频制作器：创建你的年龄进程故事

上传照片并在线制作惊艳的老化延时视频，由人工智能提供自然过渡效果。

为产品经理和技术负责人创建一段引人入胜的1分钟视频，展示软件功能从开发到上线的完整生命周期。视觉风格应当时尚现代，利用动态流程图和数据叠加来展现项目的“演变”，最终呈现出一个精致的用户界面。由HeyGen的“语音合成”生成的专业旁白将引导观众了解关键里程碑，同时配以振奋人心、以科技为中心的音轨，凸显“AI视频”制作工具如何使这一展示过程更加流畅。

See What Video Agent Can Create

创意引擎

没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作

Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转变为一整个视频。

原生视频创作提示

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

端到端视频生成

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

具有结构和意图构建

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

进化视频制作器的工作原理

利用人工智能制作无缝的年龄进展视频，将一系列照片转换成引人入胜的成长与变化的时间流逝。

1
Step 1
上传您的照片
首先上传3到5张清晰、高分辨率的个人照片，最好是按出生后的时间顺序排列，确保整个面部都清晰可见。
2
Step 2
定制你的延时摄影
调整视频速度以控制年龄进程的节奏。您还可以添加背景音乐或应用滤镜以增强视觉吸引力。
3
Step 3
生成您的进化视频
我们的人工智能功能将自动处理您的图像，应用自然过渡效果无缝展示不同的年龄阶段，并创建专业外观的延时视频。
4
Step 4
导出并分享您的创作
预览您的老化时光延缓视频，然后以高视频质量导出，随时可以下载并在您的社交平台上分享。

用例

借助HeyGen的AI视频功能，轻松制作引人入胜的演变视频。将您的照片转换成引人注目的延时摄影或年龄进展视频，配以自然过渡和个性化触摸。

制作励志转变视频

Create powerful videos illustrating personal growth and inspirational journeys, using AI to visualize significant life stages and changes.

常见问题

HeyGen 是如何利用人工智能简化视频创作的？

HeyGen 通过利用 AI 技术将您的剧本转换成包含 AI 化身和逼真配音的引人入胜的视频，从而简化了视频创作过程。我们的平台允许您上传照片和其他内容，使整个创作和编辑过程无缝衔接，完全在线上进行。

我可以自定义HeyGen创建的视频以符合我的品牌形象吗？

是的，HeyGen 提供全面的品牌控制功能，使您能够将自己的标志和首选颜色直接整合到定制视频中。您还可以利用我们丰富的媒体库和专业视频模板，确保在下载和分享之前，输出内容反映出您独特的品牌身份。

HeyGen为视频项目提供了哪些编辑功能？

HeyGen 包含一个强大的在线视频编辑器，让您可以轻松管理所有视频片段。您可以精确设置视频速度，裁剪或剪切片段，并通过添加音乐来提升项目，所有这些都有助于提高视频质量。

HeyGen为视频增强提供了哪些先进的人工智能功能？

HeyGen融合了先进的人工智能功能，如自动语音合成和精确的字幕/标题，以简化您的视频制作流程。这些人工智能能力有助于创建具有多样化人工智能声音的专业定制视频，确保高度的无障碍性和参与度。