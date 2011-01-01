进化 视频制作器：创建你的年龄进程故事
上传照片并在线制作惊艳的老化延时视频，由人工智能提供自然过渡效果。
创意引擎
没有团队。没有剪辑。只有你的AI 视频代理在工作
Agent 是第一个创意引擎，能够将一个简单的提示转变为一整个视频。
原生视频创作提示
端到端视频生成
具有结构和意图构建
用例
借助HeyGen的AI视频功能，轻松制作引人入胜的演变视频。将您的照片转换成引人注目的延时摄影或年龄进展视频，配以自然过渡和个性化触摸。
制作引人入胜的社交媒体演变视频.
用人工智能展现历史变迁动画.
常见问题
HeyGen 是如何利用人工智能简化视频创作的？
HeyGen 通过利用 AI 技术将您的剧本转换成包含 AI 化身和逼真配音的引人入胜的视频，从而简化了视频创作过程。我们的平台允许您上传照片和其他内容，使整个创作和编辑过程无缝衔接，完全在线上进行。
我可以自定义HeyGen创建的视频以符合我的品牌形象吗？
是的，HeyGen 提供全面的品牌控制功能，使您能够将自己的标志和首选颜色直接整合到定制视频中。您还可以利用我们丰富的媒体库和专业视频模板，确保在下载和分享之前，输出内容反映出您独特的品牌身份。
HeyGen为视频项目提供了哪些编辑功能？
HeyGen 包含一个强大的在线视频编辑器，让您可以轻松管理所有视频片段。您可以精确设置视频速度，裁剪或剪切片段，并通过添加音乐来提升项目，所有这些都有助于提高视频质量。
HeyGen为视频增强提供了哪些先进的人工智能功能？
HeyGen融合了先进的人工智能功能，如自动语音合成和精确的字幕/标题，以简化您的视频制作流程。这些人工智能能力有助于创建具有多样化人工智能声音的专业定制视频，确保高度的无障碍性和参与度。